ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:

7-0-7-7, FIREBALL: 5

(seven, zero, seven, seven; FIREBALL: five)

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Texas HS football players of all time

HOUSTON (BVM) – Here is a list of the top 10 highest-rated Texas area high school football players of all time — which features athletes since the Class of 2000. The order of this list is determined by 247Sports’ Composite Rating – “a proprietary algorithm that compiles prospect ‘rankings’ and ‘ratings’ listed in the public domain by the major media recruiting services. It converts average industry ranks and ratings into a linear composite index capping at 1.0000.”
TEXAS STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 cornerback Jaden Allen has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. "After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am honored to receive an offer to the University of Alabama RollTide," tweeted Allen. The Texas native ranks No. 201 nationally, No. 18 in cornerbacks, and No. 33...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Reform Austin

Texas Gamble Frenzy: The Sports Bets vs Casino War

The Texas legislature is currently considering the legalization of gambling, with strong lobby action from both sports betting groups and casino resorts. However, there is an important divide between them, and trust us, neither side is willing to meet the other group halfway. Sports Betting… but only on mobile?
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Tornado watch issued for parts of southeast Texas until 4 p.m.

HOUSTON (CW39) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of southeast Texas today. The watch will be in effective until 4 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center issued to watch because a few supercells should intensify in parts of east Texas and into central Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29

Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
ABILENE, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy