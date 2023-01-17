ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

National DJ Day

Furman University Police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported on campus. Mission Hospital in Asheville was named one of America's 50 best hospitals for 2023. Sexual assault case under investigation at Furman University. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Campus police are investigating a sexual assault case at Furman...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate high school named finalist in Palmetto’s Finest Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that Woodmont High School is just one of ten schools selected as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards. The selection comes after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville mentoring collaborative

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. SLED is investigating after a suspect was shot inside...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg. The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Dept. of Social Services announces new Anderson County Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced Josie Jones will be Anderson County’s new DSS Director starting January 17. Jones has served as the Spartanburg County Director since 2018 and will continue to on an interim basis until a new director is named.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Local restaurants with diverse and creative dishes

The team at Off The Grid Greenville is out with its “Best Off the Grid-Worthy” Restaurants for 2023. Writer Ariel Turner stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the process of choosing that list, and highlights three spots, including one first-time selection. You can see more of Ariel...
GREENVILLE, SC

