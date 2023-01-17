ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

0-2-5-6-2

(zero, two, five, six, two)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi creates new cyber unit, names 1st director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new unit to handle cybersecurity in Mississippi is in place and has its first director. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday said the Mississippi Cyber Unit, a component of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, will be the state’s centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation and incident reporting and response center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Utility bill scam targets Louisiana seniors, veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The utility bill scam is one of the most common, and criminals mostly target the elderly and veterans. According to the FBI, there were more than 92,000 elderly victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in almost $2 billion dollars in losses. Con-artists call pretending to be with gas, water or electric […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy