Trump Touts 'Highly Secured' Mar-A-Lago Over Biden's 'Flimsy, Unlocked' Delaware Garage In Classified Papers Row

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump took a dig at his successor Joe Biden following the discovery of classified documents at the latter’s garage in Delaware.

What Happened: Trump compared the garage at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware house with his Palm Beach, Florida luxury club Mar-a-Lago in a post on Truth Social.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” wrote the former president.

“This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor). Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!”

Why It Matters: Trump’s post came after a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office said no visitor logs to Biden’s home in Delaware existed because it is not government property.

“Like every president across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” said the spokesperson, as reported by The New York Times.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service said the agency doesn’t “maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protectees,” according to the report.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee, recently demanded visitor logs for Biden’s house.

