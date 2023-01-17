ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTVW

Boom Squad celebrates 20 years of service with anniversary campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The local non-for-profit organization Boom Squad, Inc. (BSI) celebrated 20 years of serving youth throughout the Tri-State on January 5. Since Boom Squad’s first practice in 2003, the program has grown to become an award-winning youth development organization and has successfully created a space to provide youth with the necessary skills to make well informed choices that lead to a healthy and successful future.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city. Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Several local events honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are happening across the Tri-State on Monday. The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is hosting a presentation by Emmy-nominated Documentary Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The presentation is part of USI’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration. The event begins at 11 a.m. on January 16 in Carter Hall, located in University Center East. Doors for the event open at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise

Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on …. Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

Granddaddy’s Garden Spot

Courtney Johnson remembers going to his grandfather’s house on 306 Ridgeway Drive in Evansville’s Glenwood neighborhood as a child to help tend the garden they had. Johnson’s grandfather, Stanley Trice, bought the property in 1972. Trice kept a garden there, and today – with the house gone and the lot vacant – Johnson wants to bring a garden back. Only this time, it would be for the whole community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Evansville family sues hospital after 8-year-old boy dies

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death. According to the lawsuit, the parents of Marco Gabriel La Torre Riquero took him to St. Vincent urgent care...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

RICKEY SMILEY BRINGS COMEDY TOUR TO EVANSVILLE

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 18, 2023 – Entertainment powerhouse Rickey Smiley will host An Evening with Rickey Smiley and Friends at Old National Events Plaza on March 31, 2023. Smiley is a comedian, television host, actor, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Ron’s Windy Thursday Forecast. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup with Avocado. Spicy Lime Chicken Soup...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN

