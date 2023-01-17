Courtney Johnson remembers going to his grandfather’s house on 306 Ridgeway Drive in Evansville’s Glenwood neighborhood as a child to help tend the garden they had. Johnson’s grandfather, Stanley Trice, bought the property in 1972. Trice kept a garden there, and today – with the house gone and the lot vacant – Johnson wants to bring a garden back. Only this time, it would be for the whole community.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO