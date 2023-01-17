Read full article on original website
Boom Squad celebrates 20 years of service with anniversary campaign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The local non-for-profit organization Boom Squad, Inc. (BSI) celebrated 20 years of serving youth throughout the Tri-State on January 5. Since Boom Squad’s first practice in 2003, the program has grown to become an award-winning youth development organization and has successfully created a space to provide youth with the necessary skills to make well informed choices that lead to a healthy and successful future.
UE hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion panel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the University of Evansville invited a panel of local leaders to speak to the public about their vision and plans for the future of the city. Reverend J.C. Campbell hosted UE’s MLK day discussion panel, and he says they wanted it to be an...
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
Several local events honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are happening across the Tri-State on Monday. The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is hosting a presentation by Emmy-nominated Documentary Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The presentation is part of USI’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration. The event begins at 11 a.m. on January 16 in Carter Hall, located in University Center East. Doors for the event open at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he will not run for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he has made a decision about running for mayor next year. Smith tells Eyewitness News that after giving it some thought over the past year, he is going to sit this one out, but he is not ruling anything out in the future. In […]
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Owensboro couple stopped by Leslie Jones in Times Square for Daily Show segment
NEW YORK, NY. (WFIE) - Daily Show host and comedian Leslie Jones took her show to Times Square Monday. During the segment, she asked (mostly white) people how they were celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. Two of her interviews were Misty and Mark Miller, of Owensboro, who just so...
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
Granddaddy’s Garden Spot
Courtney Johnson remembers going to his grandfather’s house on 306 Ridgeway Drive in Evansville’s Glenwood neighborhood as a child to help tend the garden they had. Johnson’s grandfather, Stanley Trice, bought the property in 1972. Trice kept a garden there, and today – with the house gone and the lot vacant – Johnson wants to bring a garden back. Only this time, it would be for the whole community.
Evansville family sues hospital after 8-year-old boy dies
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death. According to the lawsuit, the parents of Marco Gabriel La Torre Riquero took him to St. Vincent urgent care...
RICKEY SMILEY BRINGS COMEDY TOUR TO EVANSVILLE
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 18, 2023 – Entertainment powerhouse Rickey Smiley will host An Evening with Rickey Smiley and Friends at Old National Events Plaza on March 31, 2023. Smiley is a comedian, television host, actor, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality.
Evansville Drug Bust Helps In The Arrest Of Two More Individuals
The drug bust on East Michigan Street two weeks ago in Evansville has led to the arrest of two more people. 51 year old Bradley Brewer, and 40 year old Dana Thomas were pulled over in Henderson by the Joint Task Force and Kentucky State Police yesterday. During a search,...
EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase
Man opens fire in Evansville Walmart, killed by police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A man was shot and killed by police in Evansville Thursday night after he opened fire at a local Walmart. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road at around 10 p.m. CST for a report of an active shooter. Officers located […]
EPD investigate child hit by car
Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
