Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

01-25-30-31-33

(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $286,500

