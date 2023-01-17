ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

9-1-9

(nine, one, nine)

KPEL 96.5

Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana governor, dies at 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor announced in a Friday morning statement. The governor’s office said she was 87. “She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today,” the governor’s statement said. It also noted that she raised eight children, worked as a Charity Hospital nurse and “made the best red beans and rice.” Edwards said his parents instilled in him a strong religious faith and the importance of public service.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Entergy Louisiana customers to cover $1.5B for Ida repairs

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — About a million customers of an electric utility in Louisiana will cover more than $1.4 billion in repair costs related to Hurricane Ida. Entergy Louisiana said residential customers will see about $5.50 added to their monthly bill for the next 15 years to cover the remaining costs of damaged equipment and the thousands of workers who rushed to restore power after the August 2021 storm, Louisiana news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Utility bill scam targets Louisiana seniors, veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The utility bill scam is one of the most common, and criminals mostly target the elderly and veterans. According to the FBI, there were more than 92,000 elderly victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in almost $2 billion dollars in losses. Con-artists call pretending to be with gas, water or electric […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

