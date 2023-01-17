Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible. A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday with more sunshine returning and calmer winds. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO