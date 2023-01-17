ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

5-6-5-1

(five, six, five, one)

KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow, wind returns to New Mexico Friday

Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible. A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday with more sunshine returning and calmer winds. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Suspect in attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Related Coverage: Smith is one of three people charged […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm heads into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has stayed dry and cold through the night, but the next winter storm is approaching, and will bring snow to central and northern NM all day. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for northern New Mexico. Forecast Continues Below.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Sanchez brothers to headline Tapia fight night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tapia fight night has announced its main event. Albuquerque native Jason Sanchez will lace up the gloves against Mexican powerhouse Jose Luis Castillo Jr. on Friday, February 24 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Sanchez has not fought in two years and is excited to get back in the ring. He is […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Associated Press

AP Top Stories – Jan. 20

Here’s the latest for Friday, January 20: March for Life supporters turn attention to Congress; Police kill man who opened fire at Indiana Walmart; GM to spend $900M to upgrade plants; Native American astronaut makes first spacewalk.
INDIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm on the way Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

3 Questions with New Mexico Hip-Hop Awards co-director Chris Soveranez

Rapper, producer and promoter Chris Soveranez (aka Sove) knows a thing or two about hip-hop in New Mexico—the guy’s been making and recording it here since pretty much always. Soveranez, who runs nonprofit LLC and studio Black Diamond Productions, understands there’s a glut of talent around the state just waiting to be discovered by everyday people, and that’s part of the reason he’s helping to reignite the New Mexico Hip-Hop Awards (5 pm Saturday, Jan. 21. $15. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234). Technically, a similar event took place back in 2011, but, Soveranez says, the upcoming iteration at the Lensic will be a classy red carpet affair packed with statewide hip-hop royalty coming together to celebrate the art form and, hopefully, taking steps to legitimize hip-hop in New Mexico. We spoke with Soveranez to learn more about the fledgling awards show. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
