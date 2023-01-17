ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN

2 without a home after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday night at a home in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. Around 10:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Indian Trail. They found a single, wide mobile home with a heavy amount of smoke coming from inside, HHFD said.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
CHILTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

BOSS helps revitalize downtown Killeen

Soldiers with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize downtown Killeen Jan. 11. The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area. The city has been organizing what they...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday

WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
WACO, TX
KVUE

Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range

GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
WACO, TX
