A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
2 without a home after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday night at a home in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. Around 10:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Indian Trail. They found a single, wide mobile home with a heavy amount of smoke coming from inside, HHFD said.
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
KWTX
Central Texas business rescues cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A cat stuck up in a tree for 24 hours was rescued thanks to a local business going above and beyond. Mosby Land Management Service in Chilton advertises everything from land clearing to demolition and road building to dirt work, but they don’t list cat rescues.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
forthoodsentinel.com
BOSS helps revitalize downtown Killeen
Soldiers with the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program pulled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty to help revitalize downtown Killeen Jan. 11. The BOSS program partnered with the City of Killeen to perform area beautification throughout the historic downtown area. The city has been organizing what they...
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
City of Belton awarded $100K grant for Mount Zion United Methodist Church
BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton announced on Tuesday it received a $100K grant for the preservation of the historic black church, Mount Zion United Methodist. Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter says the responsibility falls on the congregation for these efforts, but the city often finds ways to assist in times of need.
CBS Austin
Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
KXAN
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020. Travis County court records showed the murder charges against 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas...
KWTX
Grand jury indicts man on two counts of trafficking of persons in case involving McGregor girls
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury formally indicted James Robert Vanhouten, of Georgetown, Texas, on two counts of trafficking of persons in the case of two McGregor girls who ran away from home and allegedly ended up in his garage apartment. Detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child...
Gatesville man concerned with nearby gun range
GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019. He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property. "I went in November...
Messages related to white supremacy found outside of homes in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Residents living in Leander said they received messages related to white supremacy. "Had it in a Ziploc bag with little rocks to weigh it down – just a sheet of paper printed off with a picture on it," said Ersula Yasin. She said her husband...
Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
