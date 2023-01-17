ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

Judge denies motion to dismiss Taos compound terrorism charges

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A joint motion filed by lawyers representing suspects facing terrorism has been denied. Five people are facing “providing material to support to terrorists” charges after a 2018 raid at a compound near Taos .

They’re accused of training children to commit acts of terror at a property in Amalia. When feds raided the compound they found guns, ammo, eleven malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy.

Their lawyers asked a United States district judge to dismiss the charges. They claim the charges are unconstitutionally vague. But Chief United States District Judge William Johnson disagreed, stating the law clearly lays out what violates the statute.

Debo@Debo
3d ago

Terrorists should be in prison!! Where are these ppl now? Where are the children?

