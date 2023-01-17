ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston

By Daniela Hurtado via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz0So_0kH0vQgQ00

A family hopes someone recognizes two thieves accused of breaking into their home in west Houston Monday morning.

"I'm scared. I'm so scared and shaking," the homeowner, who does not want to be identified due to fear, said.

She spoke only with ABC13 on Monday, recounting the home invasion after she and her husband left for work.

At about 9:22 a.m., a white SUV pulled into the victim's driveway. Two people wearing masks got out while their getaway driver drove around.

"My daughter texted me saying, 'Oh, did we expect somebody come to the house?'" she said.

Surveillance cameras caught two people walking into the family's gate and toward the back of the home.

Another camera captured the moment the two suspects began trying to kick their way in.

The video shows one of the thieves pulling something out of their pocket to shatter the glass. At 9:24 a.m., they walked into the home while an 18-year-old young woman was in the master bedroom.

"She saw somebody walk up to the room and open the door," the homeowner said. "She saw their shadow, and they shut the door."

At 9:28 a.m., the crooks can be seen sprinting out of the home with bags of things. The homeowner said they got away with some jewelry and electronics.

Their getaway vehicle's license plate isn't visible on surveillance video. It was a six-minute heist that could've ended differently.

The victims said they were glad their daughter wasn't harmed and felt that maybe the criminals had been watching their every move.

ABC13 reached out to Houston Police Department regarding this crime but did not hear back in light of the holiday.

If you recognize the thieves, call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

cindy isales
3d ago

this is Houston. these cops here are weak. They don't care like New York and Chicago cops. there aren't enough cops here!

