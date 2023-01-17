Read full article on original website
No injuries in Franklin duplex fire
FRANKLIN — There were no injuries in a small residential fire at a duplex Thursday morning. Fire crews contained the blaze in roughly 10 minutes. The fire at 170 W. Bow St. was quickly knocked down by the Franklin Fire Department. Three people were present at the time of the fire, which is believed to have started on the front porch.
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
New Hampshire grocery store deemed a 'total loss' after fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A staple of downtown Wolfeboro, New Hampshire overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee has been turned to rubble. Hunter's Shop 'n Save on Main Street is considered a total loss following a powerful fire Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wolfeboro Fire Chief Thomas Zotti said. "Our duty crew signed...
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
The Container Store to open first New Hampshire location
SALEM, N.H. — A popular store for storage, organization and customization will open its first location in New Hampshire. The Container Store is opening in Salem at Tuscan Village on Saturday. The 15,500-square-foot store will have organization items, and organization and design services. The Container Store will host opening...
Ray Brewer takes a tumble on a Concord sled hill
WMUR's Ray Brewer checks out how the sledding is in Concord as snow falls in New Hampshire. Things didn't go quite according to plan...
Storm brings several inches of heavy, wet snow to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — As snow continued to fall across New Hampshire on Friday, many residents said they had been waiting for a good snowfall. Before the storm began Thursday night, Concord had received 9.9 inches of snow this season, 18 inches lower than normal for this time of year. By Friday at noon, Concord reported 5.1 inches of new snowfall.
One year ago, 'ice-in' was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee; this year, only a few pockets of ice have developed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — January’s unusual warmth and lack of snow continue to create problems for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire. >> Snowmobiling season in New Hampshire off to slow start due to mild temperatures, lack of snow. The ice is currently very thin on many ponds and lakes.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Preliminary autopsy results of woman's body found in Hartford, Vermont, indicate accidental death
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said preliminary autopsy results of a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire indicate that it is "likely an accidental death." The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday...
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree
Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
Police investigating woman's body found at recycling center in town bordering New Hampshire
HARTFORD, Vt. — A body of a woman was found at a recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, according to the Hartford Police Department. Police said the woman was dead when they arrived at the Casella Waste Systems recycling center. Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation. Police...
Portsmouth police look for new K-9 to join its force
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Police Department is teaming up with Hero Pups, based out of Exeter, to have a dog earn its spot on the force. Instead of tracking down suspects, the dog will focus on officer wellness and victim support and help those who need it in times of trouble.
Wolfeboro firefighters working to contain fire at Hunter's grocery store Monday night
WOLFEBORO — Firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Hunter's Shop 'n Save on South Main Street Monday night. Several fire companies are responding including from Wolfeboro, West Ossipee and Alton.
With removal of Manchester homeless encampment, residents look for new places to live
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tent by tent, a large homeless encampment was removed Wednesday in Manchester, but many of the dozens of people who lived there say they don't know where they'll go next. Crews began the eviction of the encampment on Manchester and Pine streets at 7 a.m., and...
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
15-year-old dead after skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
