ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

No injuries in Franklin duplex fire

FRANKLIN — There were no injuries in a small residential fire at a duplex Thursday morning. Fire crews contained the blaze in roughly 10 minutes. The fire at 170 W. Bow St. was quickly knocked down by the Franklin Fire Department. Three people were present at the time of the fire, which is believed to have started on the front porch.
FRANKLIN, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
WMUR.com

The Container Store to open first New Hampshire location

SALEM, N.H. — A popular store for storage, organization and customization will open its first location in New Hampshire. The Container Store is opening in Salem at Tuscan Village on Saturday. The 15,500-square-foot store will have organization items, and organization and design services. The Container Store will host opening...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Storm brings several inches of heavy, wet snow to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — As snow continued to fall across New Hampshire on Friday, many residents said they had been waiting for a good snowfall. Before the storm began Thursday night, Concord had received 9.9 inches of snow this season, 18 inches lower than normal for this time of year. By Friday at noon, Concord reported 5.1 inches of new snowfall.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vehicles damaged across Laconia and Gilford in vandalism spree

Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. “And we had a vehicle driving down the...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police look for new K-9 to join its force

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth Police Department is teaming up with Hero Pups, based out of Exeter, to have a dog earn its spot on the force. Instead of tracking down suspects, the dog will focus on officer wellness and victim support and help those who need it in times of trouble.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
mynbc5.com

15-year-old dead after skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain

A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
GILFORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy