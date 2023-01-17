Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle Police: Suspect arrested for DUI after crashing car in front of officer
SEATTLE - Police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of DUI and causing a car crash in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. A Seattle Police officer was patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he spotted a BMW sedan reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer followed...
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
q13fox.com
Police search for drive-by shooting suspect in Des Moines
Police are looking for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting in Des Moines. It happened before midnight at "La Familia" sports bar on Pacific Highway.
q13fox.com
Teen rescued from flames in deadly Tacoma crash
A deadly car crash in Tacoma caused a vehicle to burst into flames, but bystanders managed to rescue a teenager from the fire. Sadly, they said it got too hot for them to rescue two other people in the car.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
q13fox.com
Police search for armed carjacking suspect in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in West Seattle, and pointed a gun at the victim on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of 45th Ave. SW in Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood for reports of an armed carjacking.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
q13fox.com
Hit-and-run driver damages house and totals other drivers car in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who left a hole in a family’s home, and totaled another driver’s car. The crash happened Monday night around 7 p.m. at the intersection of South 64th Street and South Oakes Street. Two cars smashed into a...
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
q13fox.com
At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
q13fox.com
Thieves leave empty-handed from attempted smash-and-grab burglary in north Seattle
SEATTLE - Surveillance footage shows several people trying to break into an Ace Hardware in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood early Tuesday morning. A white Nissan and black Lexus pull up to the storefront before 3 a.m. and within minutes, the Lexus rams into the store. When that attempt is unsuccessful,...
rentonreporter.com
Suspects set car on fire after drive-by shooting
Two men were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Renton on Jan. 16 and police say the shooting suspects set the involved vehicle on fire then next day. Renton Police officers responded to a report of two adult males who fled to a nearby business after being shot in the 1200 Block of Union Avenue NE around 9:54 p.m. on Monday night.
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
81-year-old woman seriously injured in Seattle vehicular assault
An 81-year-old suffered a serious head injury after a collision with a vehicle in the First Hill neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Broadway and Marion Street. According to...
Driver who got out of car after crash killed on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 were blocked at the Interstate 5 interchange in the Bothell-Lynnwood area after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash just before the Bothell Everett Highway/State Route 527 was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 4:25...
SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash
All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
