University Place, WA

q13fox.com

Teen rescued from flames in deadly Tacoma crash

A deadly car crash in Tacoma caused a vehicle to burst into flames, but bystanders managed to rescue a teenager from the fire. Sadly, they said it got too hot for them to rescue two other people in the car.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police search for armed carjacking suspect in West Seattle

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in West Seattle, and pointed a gun at the victim on Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of 45th Ave. SW in Seattle’s Genesee neighborhood for reports of an armed carjacking.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges

A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
TENINO, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects set car on fire after drive-by shooting

Two men were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Renton on Jan. 16 and police say the shooting suspects set the involved vehicle on fire then next day. Renton Police officers responded to a report of two adult males who fled to a nearby business after being shot in the 1200 Block of Union Avenue NE around 9:54 p.m. on Monday night.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
BOTHELL, WA

