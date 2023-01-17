Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
#6 ranked Augusta holds off GSW
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Brian Tolefree scored 14 points in a losing effort as No. 6 Augusta University (AU) defeated GSW 66-60 in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 18. Phillip Burwell also scored in double figures (10 points) and added six assists. After...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes keep streak alive with thrilling win over Augusta
AMERICUS – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) extended its winning streak to 12 games with a 51-47 victory over Augusta University in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 18. GSW senior guard Jacquelyn Levay had a big game for the Lady Hurricanes,...
Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal
Benedict star quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.
LOOK: Gamecock Coaches Show At Kam Pringle's Basketball Game
Kam Pringle's commitment date is drawing closer, and South Carolina's football staff is making their presence known.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball finds success off the field
AMERIUCS. — Georgia Southwestern State University’s baseball ended the Fall 2022 academic year with a 3.05 GPA and a 3.07 cumulative GPA. The Hurricanes currently have two players who made Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction last season. Those two players are Junior Pitcher Colby Gordon (Gray, GA) and Redshirt Junior INF Matthew Mamatas (McDonough, GA).
Albany Herald
Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class
Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.
WRDW-TV
Burke County High hires new head football coach
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sylvia Roland named Chair of the BOE, head football coach, Clifford Fedd is released from contract after one season
After being rescheduled due to inclement weather, the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2023. To begin the evening, Superintendent Walter Knighton cleared the offices and took nominations for chair and vice chair of the board. Sylvia Roland won the vote with all BOE members voting in her favor except past chair Carolyn Hamilton, who abstained. Patricia Harris was unanimously voted in as vice chair.
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
WRDW-TV
S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon
FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
WRDW-TV
Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
WRDW-TV
Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
WRDW-TV
1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
I-20 reopened after crash near state line
#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
WRDW-TV
‘I was in shock’: Friend remembers mom-to-be killed in crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family is devastated by the loss of a pregnant mother and her unborn child. The mother, Anniebel Hall, was just 24 years old. Not only was she a mother, but she was also a wife and friend whose family says left an impact on everyone she met.
Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton
Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
