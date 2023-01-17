ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Americus Times-Recorder

#6 ranked Augusta holds off GSW

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Brian Tolefree scored 14 points in a losing effort as No. 6 Augusta University (AU) defeated GSW 66-60 in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 18. Phillip Burwell also scored in double figures (10 points) and added six assists. After...
AUGUSTA, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Hurricanes keep streak alive with thrilling win over Augusta

AMERICUS – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) extended its winning streak to 12 games with a 51-47 victory over Augusta University in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 18. GSW senior guard Jacquelyn Levay had a big game for the Lady Hurricanes,...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW Baseball finds success off the field

AMERIUCS. — Georgia Southwestern State University’s baseball ended the Fall 2022 academic year with a 3.05 GPA and a 3.07 cumulative GPA. The Hurricanes currently have two players who made Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction last season. Those two players are Junior Pitcher Colby Gordon (Gray, GA) and Redshirt Junior INF Matthew Mamatas (McDonough, GA).
AMERICUS, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia Laying Early Foundation for Strong 2025 Class

Monday, Georgia took commitments from DT Justus Terry out of Manchester, Georgia, and OL Micah DeBose out of Mobile, Alabama. According to the 247Composite Recruiting Rankings, both Terry and DeBose are ranked top 50 prospects nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Burke County High hires new head football coach

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
WAYNESBORO, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sylvia Roland named Chair of the BOE, head football coach, Clifford Fedd is released from contract after one season

After being rescheduled due to inclement weather, the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2023. To begin the evening, Superintendent Walter Knighton cleared the offices and took nominations for chair and vice chair of the board. Sylvia Roland won the vote with all BOE members voting in her favor except past chair Carolyn Hamilton, who abstained. Patricia Harris was unanimously voted in as vice chair.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C. cadet brawl mirrors one that happened at Fort Gordon

FORT JACKSON, S.C. - In a situation similar to what happened at Fort Gordon in October, 15 people were sent to hospitals after a brawl between cadets in a youth program. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a fight broke out as a personal issue and escalated into wider violence between participants in the Job ChalleNGe at the South Carolina Army National Guard’s McCrady Training Center.
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention. Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies in 2 local counties looking for 2 missing people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Burke County deputies are searching for missing people as of Thursday. According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton

Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
ELLENTON, GA

