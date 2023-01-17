After being rescheduled due to inclement weather, the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2023. To begin the evening, Superintendent Walter Knighton cleared the offices and took nominations for chair and vice chair of the board. Sylvia Roland won the vote with all BOE members voting in her favor except past chair Carolyn Hamilton, who abstained. Patricia Harris was unanimously voted in as vice chair.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO