TAUNTON— It was a relatively quiet Monday for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area, but that doesn't mean there wasn't any sports action.

Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights from Martin Luther King Day.

Boys Hockey: Taunton vs. Middleboro

SCORE: Taunton 9, Middleboro 3

LOCATION: Alexio Arena

DATE: Jan. 16

RECORD: 7-4 (2-2 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Colten Scheralis and Tre Nadeau each had a hat trick and a pair of assists, while Dylan McCaughey had a goal and two assists, Breighdyn Simmons and Jamie Valarelli both had a goal and an assist and Connor McGrath had three assists. Goalie Cam Tomaszycki made 18 saves in net for the Tigers.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Mansfield

Vote: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Jan. 9-15

Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raynham at Brookline

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 49, Brookline 46

LOCATION: Brookline High School

DATE: Jan. 16

RECORD: 3-8 (1-2 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Luke Barry led the way for the Trojans with 15 points while Dylan Rodriguez had 11 and Noah Perry-Lewis had 10 points and seven assists.

NEXT GAME: Jan. 26 at Durfee

Spike, Set, Block: Here are the 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Volleyball All-Scholastics

Boys Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. North Attleboro

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 0, North Attleboro 0

LOCATION: Bridgewater Ice Arena

DATE: Jan. 16

RECORD: 0-10-1

HIGHLIGHTS: While the game officially goes down as a tie, the Trojans won in a four round shutout.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Dartmouth

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sports scores, stats for Monday: Taunton hockey scores big win over Middleboro