ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lil Tjay is arrested in the Bronx after authorities find a loaded weapon in vehicle he was in

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lil Tjay was arrested Monday in New York City when police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle he was in.

The New York City native, 21, and his friends were pulled over during a traffic stop, police told TMZ , and the rapper - who was shot last year in New Jersey - was arrested after a weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

An associate of Lil Tjay was also arrested in the incident, according to the New York Post .

Police told the outlet that charges were pending for Lil Tjay and his associate in connection with the incident.

The arrest was captured in a TikTok clip , in which Lil Tjay was seen handcuffed and being led by NYPD officers. The rapper was clad in a black shirt with a black New York Yankees cap in the clip.

The musical artist, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, had previously taken to social media advertising that he would be in the area to film a music video.

The Columbia Records-signed performer said in an Instagram Stories post, 'Video shooot today lol it’s litt.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aT8O_0kH0uhm600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbsKh_0kH0uhm600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXyix_0kH0uhm600

The musical artist is less than seven months removed from being shot in a June 22, 2022 attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey.

He was with friends Antoine Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez at the time of the incident, according to NorthJersey.com , which took place in a shopping center parking lot.

A man named Mohamed Konate (who was also shot in the incident) has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons violations in connection with the rapper's shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy