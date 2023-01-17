The Spaniard is bidding for his fifth appearance in the Australian Open fourth round. Editor's Note: This article was translated from ATPTour.com/es. Four years ago, nobody could’ve imagined that Roberto Bautista Agut and Andy Murray would cross paths at the Australian Open again. In January 2019, the Briton had announced in a press conference that he would soon be saying farewell to professional tennis, and that it would likely be his last appearance at the season’s first Grand Slam.

17 HOURS AGO