ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 11

craig lasiter
3d ago

Idiot thinking marijuana is the gateway drug . The southern border is the big issue and cause .Arrest the Big guy Joe Biden for trafficking problem solved.

Reply(3)
4
Lucycarin
3d ago

Can we just MAKE tests made to take that these elected have to pass in order to get these jobs they dont seem to understand??

Reply
2
Related
KFOR

Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case

Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. …. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. Of Wildlife. Dept....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws

Two bills filed to strengthen state’s seat belt laws. Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws. These are the people behind those viral Oklahoma …. You’ve seen the wild posts — such as, “whoever filled out a cougar sighting report and wrote ‘your mother’ under the description, drop your @ we just want to talk” — from an agency with relatively staid duties. Its social media coordinator says she’s the least funny person in her family.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?

Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma’s new attorney general makes big decision about executions

Oklahoma’s new attorney general made a big decision when it comes to executions, saying the state is putting people to death too quickly. Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion on Wednesday, requesting more time between seven of the upcoming executions scheduled. In the motion to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, the AG said the state needs a reassessment and a reset of the current execution schedule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault

Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Deputies looking for suspect in kidnapping, assault. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Judge rules for Oklahoma in poultry pollution case. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. …. Creative tweets gain big followers for the Dept. Of Wildlife. Dept....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Illinois medics charged in patient's killing held for trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher. Prosecutors filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma AG files motion requesting delay for 7 impending executions

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to allow more time to be conducted between seven impending executions. Oklahoma has 21 executions pending, and the request would push back several by 60 days. One execution is scheduled for nearly every month of 2023. If granted,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?

First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

5 Oklahoma Myths People Still Believe

In all of my travels, it amazes me just how little people know about our great state. Even our neighbors to the South get a little confused, but by far, it's the people from the two coasts that are really fun to talk to about Oklahoma. Here are the five most common myths I hear about Oklahoma when traveling outside Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersasc.com

Oklahoma PAs sue state over new administrative rules

The Oklahoma Academy of Physician Assistants is suing the state for new administrative rules made by two agencies that are inconsistent with current state laws, the Oklahoma City Sentinel reported Jan. 15. The organization is suing the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the Oklahoma State Board...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
guthrienewsleader.net

It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma

Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy