Sioux City, IA

Siouxland community celebrates MLK Day

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City had its fair share of Martin Luther King Jr Day festivities.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ was host to Monday’s MLK birthday celebration.

Sunnybrook Hope Center celebrates three years of serving Siouxland

For weeks, the MLK community choir has been rehearsing for the musical performance. Songs like “Lift Every Voice and Sing” filled the church and inspiring attendees to sing along.

Andrew Pearson is part of the choir and has helped bring the MLK celebrations to life since 2006. He said it is important for newer generations to understand the plight of his generation.

“I don’t know if they understand what it took for us to get to this place, so I think there is a little bit of apathy with some of our younger generation and I think it’s just real important to keep this thing and tell the young people about doctor king and show them he is important to us,” said Pearson.

The event was kicked off with a solo rendition of “God Bless America” and the Master of Ceremony was Sioux City’s NAACP President Ike Rayford.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

