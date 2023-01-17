ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Dell Rapids runs past Parker on Monday

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids boys basketball team was quite busy last week, as they played three games in a matter of five days.

The Quarriers suffered their first loss in that time, with a setback at Sioux Falls Christian. They’d bounce back with a pair of wins, to improve to 5-1.

Dell Rapids kept that momentum going on Monday, thanks to a dominant 90-34 win over Parker.

The Quarriers started the game on a 24-4 run, that featured five threes in that stretch.

Dells would never look back as they posted 90 total points. That effort was led by three who scored in double figures.

Camden Justice posted 19 game high points. Jack Henry added 15, while Brayden Pankonen scored 11.

Gabe Gillespie had a game high eight points for Parker.

Dell Rapids hit on 12 three pointers, as every played on the team made their way into the score column.

South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 16

The Quarriers, who are receiving votes in the prep media rankings, are now 6-1.

KELOLAND

