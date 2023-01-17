Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
gobblercountry.com
#12 Virginia Tech Hokies Beat the Pittsburgh Lady Panthers in PGH: 69 - 62
This game was far more important than one would think at a glance. Pittsburgh is definitely an ACC opponent, yes, but the game was on the road and face up against a sliding Panther team that was at home and absolutely desperate for a win. There Wasn’t Any Big Magic...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Running back Keshawn King enters the transfer portal
When the Virginia Tech Hokies landed North Carolina A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten out of the NCAA transfer portal, you began thinking about the returning players in VT’s backfield. Now the Hokies have another scholarship available after junior running back Keshawn King announced he was entering the transfer portal.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Virginia gives the Hokies their sixth consecutive loss
The No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 78-68 Wednesday night in Charlottesville. It was Virginia Tech’s sixth consecutive loss, and the Hokies now sit at 11-7 on the season with a 1-6 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers jumped on the Hokies early, opening up with...
Five Observations From Virginia's High-Scoring Win Over Virginia Tech
Analyzing UVA's 78-68 victory over the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech Hokies Start Their Season Ranked No. 13
The Virginia Tech Hokies softball team will start their 2023 efforts as the preseason No. 13 team in the country (D1 Softball rankings). Bracing the Hokies are the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 12 and the Texas Longhorns at No. 14. There are four total ACC programs represented in the D1 Softball preseason rankings. Highest among them, at No. 4, are the Florida State Seminoles. At No. 9 are the Clemson Tigers, and lastly, at No. 22 are the Duke Blue Devils.
gobblercountry.com
Hokies Sports Round-Up: Jan 18, 2023
Swimming and Diving: Virginia Tech Hokies defeat Virginia Cavaliers. The Virginia Tech Men’s Swimming and Diving team defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 162-138. VT’s Youssef Ramadan set a pool record, at Charlottesville, for the men’s 100 meters fly, obviously finishing first, with a time of 45.43. He also finished first in the men’s 100 meters freestyle with a time of 43:15. Youssef’s performance earned him ACC Swimmer of the Week! Several other Hokies picked up first place. Keith Myburgh (1000m freestyle), Carlos Coll Marti (200m breaststroke), and Will Koeppen (100m backstroke). The team of Ramadan, Mario Molla Yanes, Koeppen, and Luis Dominguez won the 400m freestyle relay. On the diving side of the house Jacob Fisher collected first place, for the Hokies, in the three meter diving competition, and Noah Zawadzki won the one-meter dive for Virginia Tech. The Virginia Tech Women’s Swimming and Diving team fought valiantly and performed well in several events, but ultimately fell to the Hoos, 207-91. Next up the Hokies face Penn State up at University Park, PA, on 21 January.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, Virginia, both ranked in three preseason college baseball polls
Virginia Tech and Virginia are getting plenty of preseason plaudits from the college baseball cognoscenti. The Hokies are 14th in the preseason D1Baseball.com poll, five spots ahead of #19 Virginia there. Perfect Game has Virginia Tech at 15, and Virginia at 19. Then the final poll out at this early...
WSLS
Martinsville City Public Schools places restrictions on basketball game
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools has placed a restriction on the basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023 versus Mecklenburg. According to MCPS, only student-athletes, the parents of student-athletes, game officials, and school officials will be permitted to attend the game. More specifically, officials said that each...
wfxrtv.com
Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report
SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
btw21.com
"Disturbances broken up" at Martinsville basketball game, police chief says
MARTINSVILLE, VA – During the varsity boys’ basketball game between Magna Vista and Martinsville high schools at Martinsville Middle School, student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct. This ultimately sparked chaos and game spectators rushed to the court. “There were a couple of disturbances broken up involving a couple of...
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
cardinalnews.org
House district in Roanoke and New River valleys draws four candidates
Voters in the newly drawn House of Delegates district in western Roanoke County, eastern Montgomery County and Blacksburg will have some choices. On Tuesday, James Harder of Blacksburg announced he’s running for the seat. Harder was an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for a House seat in 2013. Earlier, Lily Franklin announced she would seek the Democratic nomination.
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
wfxrtv.com
Man wanted for murder in NC arrested in Bland Co.
UPDATE: 1/19 1:44 P.M.: After almost five hours of being on the run, murder suspect, 25-year-old Brandon A. Amos-Dixon of Spring Lake, NC. was arrested in Bland County. Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. when Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a suspect in a homicide investigation was parked in a rest area on Interstate 77. When officers approached Amos-Dixons pick-up truck he allegedly sped out of the parking lot, and onto the interstate, and a car chase began.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WDBJ7.com
HCPS superintendent announces retirement
Henry Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Public Schools superintendent has announced she will retire this summer. Dr. Sandy Strayer has been an educator for 31 years and is set to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year in July. Dr. Strayer plans to pursue opportunities that...
WSLS
FloydFest adds four news bands to 23~Forever lineup
FLOYD, Va. – Four more bands have been added to the already jam-packed lineup for next year’s FloydFest. On Tuesday, officials announced the latest additions to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup:. Próxima Parada. The Mountain Grass Unit. Isaac Hadden Organ Trio. The Dead Reckoning. We’re told that more...
