Swimming and Diving: Virginia Tech Hokies defeat Virginia Cavaliers. The Virginia Tech Men’s Swimming and Diving team defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, 162-138. VT’s Youssef Ramadan set a pool record, at Charlottesville, for the men’s 100 meters fly, obviously finishing first, with a time of 45.43. He also finished first in the men’s 100 meters freestyle with a time of 43:15. Youssef’s performance earned him ACC Swimmer of the Week! Several other Hokies picked up first place. Keith Myburgh (1000m freestyle), Carlos Coll Marti (200m breaststroke), and Will Koeppen (100m backstroke). The team of Ramadan, Mario Molla Yanes, Koeppen, and Luis Dominguez won the 400m freestyle relay. On the diving side of the house Jacob Fisher collected first place, for the Hokies, in the three meter diving competition, and Noah Zawadzki won the one-meter dive for Virginia Tech. The Virginia Tech Women’s Swimming and Diving team fought valiantly and performed well in several events, but ultimately fell to the Hoos, 207-91. Next up the Hokies face Penn State up at University Park, PA, on 21 January.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO