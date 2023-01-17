ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Attorney General says fentanyl can be stopped by cracking down on illegal marijuana

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told FOX23 the rise of fentanyl can be stopped by stopping illegal marijuana at the root.

“It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond explained.

He said the people running many of the illegal grows are not only selling and exporting illegally grown marijuana but also other drugs like fentanyl.

“You have this perfect storm where we created this mechanism. If lack of enforcement of illegal grows it is now blessed to all friends and family of illegal operators that have entered our state,” Drummond said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) said it has shut down more than 200 illegal grows. The state has around 8,000 registered commercial medical marijuana licenses. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said since August of 2021 more than 700 commercial medical marijuana licenses are no longer active.

Drummond said that’s a great start to getting fentanyl off the street and slowing down the record number of fentanyl overdose deaths over the last two years.

“If we look at it [from] a macro perspective, fentanyl has been around but now, we have illegal grow operations of marijuana and then a distribution system that the illegal operators have set up. We have organized crime already breaking the law in Oklahoma…why not add fentanyl and other opioids, slave trafficking and sex trafficking? We have the distribution. Oklahoma is open for business. I intend to close it,” he said.

OBN said it suspects nearly 2,000 grow operations statewide could be operating illegally.

Comments / 50

Gina Cunningham
3d ago

outlaw big pharma lobbyist and regulate them rather than protect them and use the American people without any justice or fair treatment why aren't the politicians doing they're job and protecting your employers which in case you for got it are Us the people that are paying your salaries .... it's not supposed to be big Pharma ourpeople are supposed to be your responsibility

Reply(1)
12
Jennifer Jones
3d ago

For the super inteligente comments made about it's medical marijuana's fault....... it's easier to blame a plant that needs to be used as medication and to cure ailments; keep letting big pharma profit by only treating symptoms; and why would the government admitt these drug and trafficing issues already exsisted. Instead, shine the light on the 'problem' aka marijuana you don't want, because it's not your 'agenda'. Use medical marijuana to blame issues and try to doop the people again so, maybe they'll believe it's the evil force behind all things bad in Oklahoma. That's like blaming car insurance companies for accidents. "If he had better car insurance, that accident would have never happened." Makes as much sense. smh

Reply
12
Olena Metcalf
3d ago

what does the two have to do with each other? one is grown from a seed, the other is manufactured by pharmaceutical companies.

Reply
10
