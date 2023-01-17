ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Divisional Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

Underdogs came up huge during NFL Wild Card Weekend—four covered the spread and two won outright. While our betting experts jumped all over the New York Giants for the straight-up upset, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did some damage to the crew's consensus record. NFL analysts...
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud Go Top 10

In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

Eight teams are in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII. Oddsmakers are less than convinced that two of them can pull this off. This race is, however, seen as crowded at the top. At this juncture, you could probably call it a coin flip, although you would have to find a six-sided coin first.
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Ravens' OC Search, John Harbaugh Says

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Greg Roman stepped down from the position earlier Thursday. He said in a statement:. "After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Violated NFL Rules in HC Search over Inclusive Hiring Training

As of earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers were reportedly in violation of NFL rules in relation to their head coaching search. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL requires that all members of a team's head coaching search committee must complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the search begins. Nicole Tepper, who is Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, is part of the team's search committee and had reportedly not completed the training as of Tuesday night.
KRMG

Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Coaches on Hot Seat for 2023 Before '22 Campaign Even Ends

Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.
Bleacher Report

Toughest Decisions Facing NFL's Cap-Strapped Teams Heading into 2023 Free Agency

While several games remain in the 2022-23 NFL postseason, it's never too early to look ahead at the looming offseason. Free agency, the trade market and the draft will determine a lot for next season and the 2023 playoff race. This season's playoff field included seven teams that didn't make...
Yardbarker

Packers WR Allen Lazard has notable fine rescinded

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrated the NFL's decision Friday to rescind his $10,609 fine for taunting during Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. The penalty came after Lazard made a block — taking out three Dolphins defenders — and proceeded to count them all with his right pointer finger for everyone to see.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Former NFL DT Derek Wolfe Says He Killed Mountain Lion with a Bow in Colorado

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said Thursday that he killed a large male mountain lion with a bow and arrow after receiving word that it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood" in Colorado. Wolfe posted a photo of himself holding the lifeless mountain lion on Instagram and included...
GRANT, CO
Bleacher Report

Damar Hamlin Faces 'Lengthy Recovery' from Cardiac Arrest, Family Spokesman Says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still faces a "lengthy recovery" as he continues recovering from the cardiac arrest suffered during Week 17's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," spokesperson Jordon Rooney said in a statement to Cole Harvey of...

