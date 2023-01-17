As of earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers were reportedly in violation of NFL rules in relation to their head coaching search. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL requires that all members of a team's head coaching search committee must complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the search begins. Nicole Tepper, who is Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, is part of the team's search committee and had reportedly not completed the training as of Tuesday night.

