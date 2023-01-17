Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: Bill Callahan Turns Down Jets OC Interview, Signs Contract Extension
Bill Callahan is remaining with the Cleveland Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the New York Jets asked to interview the Browns' offensive line coach for their vacant offensive coordinator role, but Callahan instead decided to remain in Cleveland and sign a contract extension with the AFC North team.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Will Be Involved in Ravens' OC Search, John Harbaugh Says
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be involved in the team's search for a new offensive coordinator, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Greg Roman stepped down from the position earlier Thursday. He said in a statement:. "After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I...
What will dictate Tom Brady's NFL future?
Just as it was last year, one of the biggest stories in the NFL world this offseason will be the football future of Tom Brady. Brady’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expiring, which means the GOAT will be a free agent for just the second time in his 23-year NFL career.
Bleacher Report
5 NFL Coaches on Hot Seat for 2023 Before '22 Campaign Even Ends
Among the opening scenes of Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark sits on what amounts to a sinking vessel and stares in the void not knowing exactly what's to come. The same feeling can be attributed to multiple high-profile coaches around the NFL. They don't know exactly if their situation will drastically improve in the near future or result in failure.
Titans' 1st Black GM says he stands on 'shoulders of giants'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ran Carthon looked up, pausing before answering a question his aunt warned would come. He is the first Black general manager in the history of the Tennessee Titans, a franchise founded in 1960 as the then-Houston Oilers in the original American Football League.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Divisional Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
Underdogs came up huge during NFL Wild Card Weekend—four covered the spread and two won outright. While our betting experts jumped all over the New York Giants for the straight-up upset, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens did some damage to the crew's consensus record. NFL analysts...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Violated NFL Rules in HC Search over Inclusive Hiring Training
As of earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers were reportedly in violation of NFL rules in relation to their head coaching search. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL requires that all members of a team's head coaching search committee must complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the search begins. Nicole Tepper, who is Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, is part of the team's search committee and had reportedly not completed the training as of Tuesday night.
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Frank Reich Linked as Possible OC Candidate Depending on HC Cycle
If Frank Reich doesn't get hired as a head coach during this cycle, the New York Jets are ready to talk with him about their vacant offensive coordinator position. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jets could speak with Reich "depending what shakes out" with his opportunities as a head coach.
Bleacher Report
Examining Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag Value, Ravens Salary Cap amid Contract Rumors
While presenting the Baltimore Ravens with a straightforward solution to retaining Lamar Jackson, the franchise tag will carry a heavy cost for the team. The Ravens have the non-exclusive or exclusive franchise tag at their disposal, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the latter is the likelier of the two. The...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud Go Top 10
In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum Could Net 7-Figure NIL Deal After Forgoing NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum surprised some by deciding to return to school for the 2023 season despite an impressive 2022 campaign, and he will reportedly be bringing in some noteworthy money as a result. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported Corum "is looking at a possible seven-figure paycheck through...
Bleacher Report
Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson Wants Sean Payton to Be Hired as Broncos HC
The Denver Broncos are searching for a new head coach, and quarterback Russell Wilson has a very specific person in mind for the job—former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Wilson has reached out to Payton to let him know that he wants him as the next head...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Donald Out of 2023 Pro Bowl with Injury; Replaced by Commanders' Daron Payne
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not participate in the Pro Bowl Games because of the high ankle sprain that cost him the final six games of the regular season. Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne will take Donald's place. Donald, who has earned Pro Bowl honors in...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DT Derek Wolfe Says He Killed Mountain Lion with a Bow in Colorado
Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said Thursday that he killed a large male mountain lion with a bow and arrow after receiving word that it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood" in Colorado. Wolfe posted a photo of himself holding the lifeless mountain lion on Instagram and included...
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Has Returned to Team Facility on Daily Basis, Sean McDermott Says
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest. McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces Patriots, Bills, Chiefs, More Will Play 2023 International Games
The NFL has revealed five teams that will compete in international games as designated teams during the 2023 season. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany. The Jaguars have become a staple...
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says He Improvised 2-Point Conversion in Win vs. Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed Tuesday that his two-point conversion in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers was unplanned. Lawrence said when he lined up for the snap that he knew he could dive across the goal line based on how the L.A. defense was lined up, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins' Darrell Bevell Declines Jets, Commanders OC Interview Requests
Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach is being selective with his interview process this offseason. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Bevell has turned down requests to interview with both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders for their offensive coordinator positions. He added that Bevell...
