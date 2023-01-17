Read full article on original website
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
fox47.com
Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see 'unprecedented' rise in recent years
MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the...
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
WIFR
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
WIFR
Road reconstruction set to begin this spring
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is in phase two of the reconstruction project for routes I-39 and U.S. 20. Before they move on to phase three, the project team reassured the public they are working hard to address all safety, noise, and delay concerns. “We heard...
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food.
fox47.com
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
fox47.com
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult.
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
fox47.com
Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
fox47.com
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm
MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday...
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
WIFR
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference. That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history. Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
mywalworthcounty.com
Fire guts John’s Disposal recycling building
A fire at a local garbage and recycling company Jan. 8 resulted in no injuries, but plenty of damage at John’s Disposal recycling center. After numerous media requests throughout the day Monday, the City of Whitewater held a press conference at City Hall Monday afternoon to expand on the basics of the press release sent out by the city Monday morning.
fox47.com
Dane Co. Board Black Caucus members 'appalled' by sheriff's comments on Jail Consolidation
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference.
