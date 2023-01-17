ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
DELAVAN, WI
WIFR

Road reconstruction set to begin this spring

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is in phase two of the reconstruction project for routes I-39 and U.S. 20. Before they move on to phase three, the project team reassured the public they are working hard to address all safety, noise, and delay concerns. “We heard...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents and pets were evacuated from the house.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday...
EVANSVILLE, WI
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
MADISON, WI
mywalworthcounty.com

Fire guts John’s Disposal recycling building

A fire at a local garbage and recycling company Jan. 8 resulted in no injuries, but plenty of damage at John’s Disposal recycling center. After numerous media requests throughout the day Monday, the City of Whitewater held a press conference at City Hall Monday afternoon to expand on the basics of the press release sent out by the city Monday morning.
WHITEWATER, WI

