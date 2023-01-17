Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Lee East boys, Radium Springs girls win
LEESBURG- The Lee East Middle School Trojans and the Radium Springs Middle School Lady Panthers both rolled to wins Thursday afternoon at Lee East Middle using speed and defense. The Trojans won the boy's game 44-33 while the Lady Panthers breezed to a 49-15 victory. The Trojans used a trapping...
Albany Herald
Radium Springs Middle sweeps two from Merry Acres
ALBANY — The Radium Springs Middle School Panthers and Lady Panthers won games against Merry Acres Wednesday afternoon at Merry Acres in Albany. The boys won a tight contest 35-32 while the Lady Panthers walked away with a 54-34 win. Radium Springs used a full-court defense to cause some...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Women's Basketball vs Benedict College
On Saturday, January 14 the Albany State University Women's Basketball team battled against Benedict College. The Golden Rams lost 60-81 bringing the season to a 6-11 overall outcome.
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
WALB 10
Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
Post-COVID rebound: Conventions, events returning to Albany with full schedule through March
ALBANY — Jehovah’s Witnesses, some 4,000-plus strong, are returning to Albany this week, but they’re not alone in choosing to gather here post-COVID. The Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors will be in town Feb. 13-15 for that group’s first gathering since the pandemic hit. The...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
WALB 10
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
WALB 10
Longtime Albany fireman retires
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University hosts 2nd annual MLK Day Justice Brunch
On January 17th, Albany State University (ASU) hosted their 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Justice Brunch at their C.W. Grant Student Union. The event hosted keynote speaker Kyla Jenee Lacey, a world-renowned melodic spoken word performer.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WALB 10
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
WALB 10
Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday with an MLK Dinner hosted by Albany State University in partnership with the Albany Area Chamber Foundation. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, Albany Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she’s happy to throw...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
wtvy.com
5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Seventh annual MLK Day march in Albany draws 200 participants
About 200 marchers took part in the 2023 march held to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The march started at Shiloh Baptist Church, where King spoke during mass meetings during the Albany Movement. After hearing singing and speeches at the church, participants walked from the church to downtown Albany.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
"We have needs all over the state." VSU students research ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in their community. Students and staff at Valdosta State University are starting conversations about the safety improvements needed on campus. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: 4 hours ago.
