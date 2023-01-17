ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Lee East boys, Radium Springs girls win

LEESBURG- The Lee East Middle School Trojans and the Radium Springs Middle School Lady Panthers both rolled to wins Thursday afternoon at Lee East Middle using speed and defense. The Trojans won the boy's game 44-33 while the Lady Panthers breezed to a 49-15 victory. The Trojans used a trapping...
LEESBURG, GA
Albany Herald

Radium Springs Middle sweeps two from Merry Acres

ALBANY — The Radium Springs Middle School Panthers and Lady Panthers won games against Merry Acres Wednesday afternoon at Merry Acres in Albany. The boys won a tight contest 35-32 while the Lady Panthers walked away with a 54-34 win. Radium Springs used a full-court defense to cause some...
ALBANY, GA
bvmsports.com

Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WALB 10

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits. Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. Updated: 6 hours ago. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education. COVID-19 3rd leading cause of death...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
ALBANY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BONAIRE, GA
WALB 10

Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany State hosts MLK Day dinner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a day full of Martin Luther King Day events, the City of Albany concluded the holiday with an MLK Dinner hosted by Albany State University in partnership with the Albany Area Chamber Foundation. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, Albany Chamber of Commerce CEO, said she’s happy to throw...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

5 teens nabbed in Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Blakely Police Department has now arrested five people in connection to a Friday night shooting. Three more arrests were made following the prior arrest of Jaoveon Hudley, 18, and a 16 year old, according to a Facebook post made BPD. Marcus Lindsey, 19, Roy Jones...
BLAKELY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Seventh annual MLK Day march in Albany draws 200 participants

About 200 marchers took part in the 2023 march held to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The march started at Shiloh Baptist Church, where King spoke during mass meetings during the Albany Movement. After hearing singing and speeches at the church, participants walked from the church to downtown Albany.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation

"We have needs all over the state." VSU students research ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in their community. Students and staff at Valdosta State University are starting conversations about the safety improvements needed on campus. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: 4 hours ago.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy