NECN
Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge
Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
NECN
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
NECN
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
NECN
Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops
A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
NECN
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WCVB
Disabled veteran has truck, wheelchair stolen from Massachusetts home
ARLINGTON, Mass. — A disabled veteran in Massachusetts is trying to figure out how to get around after his truck and his specialized wheelchair were stolen. John Versackas has lived on Gordon Road in Arlington for 25 years and has always felt safe inside his home. But his blue...
Framingham Police: Employee Steals $1,700 From Registers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Walmart on January 16, to investigate a report of an employee stealing from the registers. Police went to Walmart at 11:12 p.m. on Monday. “An employee stole $1700 dollars from the Walmart registers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “The...
Florida man stole more than 4,800 credit card information through skimmers at New England gas stations
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in Boston federal court for his role in a scheme that stole thousands of debit and credit card account numbers through electronic skimming devices at gas stations across New England.
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
abingtonnews.org
Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight
Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
NECN
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn
One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
5 'Diamond Boys' Busted For Boston Home Invasions, Kidnappings: Police
A series of armed robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, and car jackings may have come to an end after five people charged with the crimes, ranging in age from 15 to 20, were arrested, according to officials. Police were investigating the series of crimes around Lexington Avenue in Hyde Park…
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
