Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Putin: Russian Military-Industrial Might Makes Victory in Ukraine 'Inevitable'
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine. Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment...
Thousands March on Peru's Capital as Unrest Spreads, Building Set Ablaze
LIMA (Reuters) -Thousands of protesters in Peru, many from the country's heavily indigenous south, descended on Lima, the capital, on Thursday, angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month and calling for sweeping change. Police estimated the march at around 3,500 people, but others speculated it attracted...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
Bulgaria Faces Snap Polls as Socialists Abandon Plans to Form Government
SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria is facing new general election in the spring, the country's fifth in two years, after the Socialists on Friday gave up on plans to form a working government. The Socialists, who had the third and final chance to form a cabinet following an inconclusive election on...
French Far-Right Group on Trial for Plot to Kill Macron
PARIS (Reuters) - Members of a far-right French group have gone on trial over a plot to kill President Emmanuel Macron during a World War One memorial ceremony in 2018, planning terrorist attacks and for advocating the violent overthrow of the government. The 13 accused, members of the group "Les...
Senator Calls for Probe of Mass Surveillance Tool Used by U.S. Law Enforcement
(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday called for the Justice Department inspector general to investigate federal, state and local law enforcement access to a database of more than 150 million money transfers, citing concerns it disproportionately affects minorities and low-income individuals. Law enforcement agencies have routinely accessed the...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Kremlin: the Sooner Ukraine Accepts Our Demands, Sooner Conflict Can End
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the sooner Ukraine accepted Russia's demands, the sooner the conflict there could end. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would achieve its goals "one way or another" and Kyiv would be better off accepting Russia's position and settling at the negotiating table.
Top Diplomats, Former UN Officials Seek to Fix 'Wild West' of Peacemaking
GENEVA (Reuters) - A group of diplomats, former statesmen and U.N. officials began seeking political backing this week for a peacemaking framework to shape new standards for resolving conflicts that they say can avoid past mistakes such as in Mali and Afghanistan. There are more than 50 active conflicts in...
Deputy U.N. Chief Visits Southern Afghan City of Kandahar for Talks With Taliban
KABUL (Reuters) - The United Nations' deputy secretary-general met the deputy governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar, provincial authorities said on Friday, a rare meeting by a foreign envoy with the Taliban's leaders in its southern heartland. Amina Mohammed is visiting Afghanistan this week and had already met Taliban authorities in Kabul,...
Russian Politician Poses With Sledgehammer in Tribute to Wagner Mercenaries
(Reuters) - A senior Russian politician on Friday published a picture of himself clutching a sledgehammer given to him by the Wagner mercenary group, a tool it has adopted as a symbol of vengeance since one was used to murder a Wagner defector last year. The macabre gift appeared to...
Israeli Forces Remove West Bank Settler Outpost, Riling Rightists in Government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli security forces on Friday evicted a small group of Jewish settlers from an outpost they erected hours earlier in the occupied West Bank, upsetting pro-settlement members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The group had built a handful of small, temporary structures on a rocky field...
Ukraine Says 16 Killed in Helicopter Crash, Including Interior Minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said. The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a...
Mexican President Defends Bid to Move Cargo From Longstanding Hub to New Airport
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital's principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week. "An agreement is being...
Lavrov Says Russia's Relations With Arab World Are on the Up
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow was building its relations with the Arab world following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions against it over Ukraine. Copyright 2023 Thomson Reuters. Coronavirus Bulletin. Stay informed daily on the latest news and advice on COVID-19 from...
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
'Where Are the Kids?' Ukrainian Mother Recounts Helicopter Crash Horror
BROVARY, Ukraine (Reuters) - Anna Maiboroda feared the worst when a helicopter carrying Ukraine's interior minister crashed near her daughter Vika's nursery, setting the building ablaze with her daughter inside. The young mother ran to the burning nursery but could not see her daughter. "I started screaming 'Where are the...
