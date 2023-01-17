Read full article on original website
WGAL
House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
local21news.com
11-year-old found after search in Manor Township, Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police say 11-year-old Patrick Daley has been located near his home on River Road in Manor Township. Emergency crews spent much of the evening searching for Daley who went missing from his home on Wednesday evening. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency crews are...
local21news.com
Driver reportedly falls asleep at wheel and flips car over in Lititz, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman got into a car crash Jan. 18 after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel according to the Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD). Police say the incident happened around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. According to the LBPD,...
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
local21news.com
Reopening plans under way for Dauphin Co. restaurants closed due to water damage
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Roughly three weeks since a Christmas cold snap damaged pipes at both Greystone Public House and The Englewood, both businesses are still closed as they continue to make repairs. "The pipe actually had frozen and then during the thaw as it was coming down...
local21news.com
Man accused of faking heart attack to get TV's in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly created quite the elaborate scheme to steal two televisions from a BJ's. According to Lower Allen Township Police Department, the theft happened on Jan. 15 at around 6 p.m. at the retail store. Officials...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
WNEP-TV 16
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe after search detail in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A missing juvenile was found safe following a search detail in Lancaster County. Police in Lancaster County began a search detail on Wednesday night. The incident began at the intersection of River and Breneman Road in Manor Township at 7:52 p.m. According to Lancaster...
local21news.com
Man captures video of beautiful sunrise rainbow combo in Central PA skies
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — What a combo! This shot of a beautiful sunrise and rainbow in Central PA was taken at just the right time!. The man behind the camera, Jeremy Johnston, was able to get the crisp orange sun rising right as a rainbow formed in the sky, early on Tuesday morning.
local21news.com
16-year-old girl missing since last week in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old teenager who recently went missing. According to Susquehanna Township Police Department, A'layaisha Bartow has been missing since Jan. 15. Officials say Bartow was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and red and black...
wtae.com
Charleroi commercial driver, passenger killed in Dauphin County crash
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Charleroi man and a passenger died in Dauphin County Sunday night following a crash on Interstate 83 North, a release from Pennsylvania state police said. Greg Stupar, 49, was driving a commercial vehicle near Lower Swatara Township when the vehicle left the road and...
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
abc27.com
Deceased man identified after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
