Cumberland County, PA

WGAL

House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
pahomepage.com

2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police

2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Deadly wreck in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

16-year-old girl missing since last week in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old teenager who recently went missing. According to Susquehanna Township Police Department, A'layaisha Bartow has been missing since Jan. 15. Officials say Bartow was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and red and black...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA

