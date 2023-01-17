ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Details Steamy Hotel Hookup With Meghan Markle At Soho House In London

Prince Harry left little to the imagination when detailing a steamy encounter with Meghan Markle in 2016! In yet another excerpt from his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wrote that he and the former Suits actress, now 41, shared a passionate secret tryst at Soho House in London. According to The US Sun, the excerpt includes how Harry snuck into the hotel, met up with a friend of Meghan’s named Vanessa, and used a freight lift to get to her.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Us Weekly

Prince Harry’s Memoir Seemingly ‘Exonerates’ Meghan Markle Allegedly Being to Blame for Prince William Fallout, Says Royal Expert

Brotherly strife. Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, seemingly proved that Meghan Markle wasn’t to blame for his rift with Prince William. Royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly that one of his colleagues pointed out how deep the issues between Harry, 38, and William, 40, go after reading the book, which dropped on Tuesday, January […]
Deadline

Prince Harry And Meghan Refuse Apology For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Jab By Jeremy Clarkson

TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Variety

Amazon Likely to Part Ways With Jeremy Clarkson After Final Commissioned Shows Go to Air; ‘Grand Tour’ Host Sent Email Apology to Harry & Meghan (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATE: A virtual press conference for Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon Prime Video series “Clarkson’s Farm” that was set to take place on Tuesday morning has been called off. The event — which was scheduled before the presenter’s column about Meghan Markle was published in British tabloid The Sun in December — had still been on the cards in recent weeks, despite the ensuing controversy. However, it was canceled at 6 p.m. U.K. time on Monday, hours after Clarkson posted a fresh apology on Instagram, and Variety reported that Prime Video was set to part ways with the controversial figure. EARLIER: Amazon Prime Video...
netflixjunkie.com

After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II ‘Probably Would’ve Taken Some Action’ Against Prince Harry After ‘Spare’ Memoir, Expert Claims

A different reaction. Queen Elizabeth II likely wouldn't have ignored Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, royal expert Christopher Andersen said. "Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently," the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 11. "Keep calm and carry on. She would've probably taken some action […]
Indy100

Meghan Markle's pal has four-letter response to Clarkson 'losing Amazon deal'

Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly ‘lost’ his Amazon Prime Video deal after making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle.Clarkson, 62, was working with Prime on two shows, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm but Variety reported that the streaming service is “likely to be parting ways” with Clarkson beyond the already-commissioned seasons of the shows.The British broadcaster faced intense backlash last month after publishing a scathing opinion of Meghan in The Sun.Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreams of the day she is paraded, naked, through Britain while a crowd throws “excrement” at her.Sign up for our...

