FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
MyStateline.com
Belvidere North and North Boone competitive cheer take home conference championships
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
MyStateline.com
Rockford boy serves free Chick-Fil-A to staff at UW Health
MyStateline.com
Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts with youth
This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Free care now among resources to reduce veteran suicide. The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free...
MyStateline.com
Rockford mayor reacts to death of Ukrainian war minister
MyStateline.com
Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation
MyStateline.com
Pritzker attends World Economic Summit to promote Illinois
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is attending an overseas summit to promote the state. Pritzker attends World Economic Summit to promote …. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is attending an overseas summit to promote the state. Freeport non-profit receives anonymous $100K donation. An anonymous donor wrote out a $100,000 check to VOICES...
MyStateline.com
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together
Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected …. Rockford IceHogs All-Star Trio happy to be selected together. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director. After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new music director. Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in …
MyStateline.com
ComEd requests $1.5 billion rate hike
ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois. ComEd and its parent company Exelon are seeking a $1.5 billion rate hike in Illinois. Rockford Symphony Orchestra has a new music director. After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new...
MyStateline.com
'Sick and tired of the murders;' Rockford sees 4 homicides in 5 days
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. ‘Sick and tired of the murders;’ Rockford sees 4 …. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, State's Attorney J Hanley and Mayor Tom McNamara addressed the city's violence Tuesday afternoon. Rockford...
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police officer charged with battery of suspect
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
MyStateline.com
Boylan Lady Titans knock off Guilford in battle for second place in NIC-10
MyStateline.com
Makeup, Mentorship, and Motherhood with Annētta McBain
Annētta is thrilled to be taking this next step in her career by mentoring other women with her new program. She shares that growing up an older sister she was naturally drawn to leadership, and she finds fulfillment in helping women reach their full potential. Annētta tells us that she loves seeing women she has helped flourish and takes zero credit for them becoming their best selves. Her first program begins this spring, and you can find more information at annettamcbain.com.
MyStateline.com
You don’t have to be near an ocean to scuba with Loves Park Scuba
Have you ever wanted to learn how to scuba but thought there was no place to learn in the Midwest? Well, that is no problem for Loves Park Scuba. Loves Park Scuba has been open for 38 years and they offer courses and sell scuba gear to people of all ages. They have an indoor pool which makes it convenient for students to learn. You can get scuba certified in just one weekend and they’re the Midwest’s premiere dive center. Loves Park Scuba is located at 7307 N Alpine Rd Loves Park IL, or you can give them a call at (815) 633-6969.
MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
MyStateline.com
Jamaican fruit word scramble with Jammin Jerk Grill
If you’re looking for Rockford’s #1 Jerk chicken then you have to try Jammin Jerk Grill at both their food truck and storefront in the Cherry Valley Mall. Jammin Jerk started as a food truck but eventually got their spot at the Cherry Valley Mall. They serve a wide variety of Jamaican food from chicken, tacos, plantains, and more. We’re also mixing it up for Game Day with a Jamaican fruit word scramble. To check out more from Jammin Jerk head to jamminjerkgrill.com.
MyStateline.com
Cancer patients finding community with Your Cancer Story
Getting diagnosed with cancer can feel like such an isolating experience and it may be hard for patients to reach out to their loved ones and healthcare team. Your Cancer Story has a mission to provide resources and community for cancer patients. The resources they provide help give the patient more autonomy and control over their situation during an uncontrollable and uncertain time. For more information, please visit yourcancerstory.com.
MyStateline.com
Affordable winter fun with Stateline Kids
Erin from Stateline Kids is back to share even more family fun with us. Erin knows that January can be a slow time for things to do with families and she has found so many activities for families to participate in this season while staying on a budget. One place families can go this year is Snow Park at Alpine Hills. Snow Park is a manmade park divided into two sections for family fun. They even have a ‘magic carpet’ that takes riders from the bottom to the top of the tubing hill. To hear about more events head to statelinekids.com and check out her Winter Guide.
MyStateline.com
Cooler Friday, Light Snow Returns Over the Weekend
You would think with this week’s rather active weather pattern that mother nature would at least slide in at least 1″ of snow of more right? Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Yes, we did have snow mix in on Wednesday and even a few flurries and light snow showers come through overnight. But all that amounted to at the Rockford Airport was a TRACE.
MyStateline.com
Dense Fog Advisory Issued
Heads up folks! A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Carroll and Whiteside Counties until 10AM. Over the next few hours, visibility could register around a 1/4 mile or less. 1️⃣: Drive slowly. 2️⃣: Travel with your low beams. 3️⃣: Extra following distance.
