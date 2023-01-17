Neosho wins big at home Monday night over McDonald County
Monday night, the Neosho Wildcats defeated the McDonald County Mustangs 61-36.
The Wildcats move to 13-4 on the season. They will next play on Friday when they host undefeated Forsyth who is 14-0 on the year.
McDonald County drops to 7-11 on the season. Their next game will be Friday when they travel to face Cassville.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0