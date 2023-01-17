Neosho wins big at home Monday night over McDonald County

Monday night, the Neosho Wildcats defeated the McDonald County Mustangs 61-36.

The Wildcats move to 13-4 on the season. They will next play on Friday when they host undefeated Forsyth who is 14-0 on the year.

McDonald County drops to 7-11 on the season. Their next game will be Friday when they travel to face Cassville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.