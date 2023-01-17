Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
mynbc5.com
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
mynbc5.com
Hartford neighbors shocked following discovery of deceased woman in recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The identity of the female body found in the Hartford Casella recycling center is not being released as police wait for confirmation from the chief medical examiner and to notify the victim’s family. However, officials said they’ve tentatively identified the body as a woman in...
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during Cornwall crash
CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
newportdispatch.com
Castleton fire destroys local hardware store
CASTLETON — A fire broke out in Castleton on Sunday, destroying the Gilmore Home Center. The hardware store caught fire at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities are not sure what caused the blaze, but say nobody was injured during the incident. The main building was destroyed, but the lumber yard...
WCAX
Fire damages Castleton home center
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
newportdispatch.com
Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
mynbc5.com
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer
BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
WCAX
Who’s policing the police? A look at law enforcement oversight in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont state troopers faced disciplinary action in the first six months of last year. That information was released this week in a regular report by the State Police Advisory Commission, a body that provides oversight of state police conduct. It comes as residents of Burlington...
‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal
The project, which would rank among the largest solar arrays in the state, is in the beginning of its process with the Public Utility Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal.
newportdispatch.com
Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF
ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Comments / 0