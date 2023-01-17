ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during Cornwall crash

CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
CORNWALL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Castleton fire destroys local hardware store

CASTLETON — A fire broke out in Castleton on Sunday, destroying the Gilmore Home Center. The hardware store caught fire at around 11:00 a.m. Authorities are not sure what caused the blaze, but say nobody was injured during the incident. The main building was destroyed, but the lumber yard...
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Fire damages Castleton home center

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire badly damaged a well-known business in Castleton Sunday morning. Even 24 hours later, Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette says he’s still in awe of what he battled at the Gilmore Home Center. “Worst one I’ve ever had to deal with,” he said.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman found dead at recycling center in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a body was found in Hartford, Vermont on Tuesday. Authorities were notified of a body located within the Casella recycling processing center at around 11:30 a.m. Police say the body was that of a deceased woman. The Vermont State police are assisting in...
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
BRIDPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF

ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
BURLINGTON, VT

