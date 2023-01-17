Read full article on original website
Related
FSU offers top prospect in Louisiana for 2025
Florida State offered five-star sophomore running back Harlem Berry on Wednesday. The Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal School product is the top prospect in Louisiana for the 2025 class. He mentioned FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. Johnson checked up on him this week while making his way around Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
Louisiana Legend Le Feu Follet—Follow the Light and You Die
Cajuns of the past described the "Cajun Fairy" as balls of light or fire.
KPLC TV
SWLA volunteers assist statewide effort to feed over 200k families
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Volunteers in the Lake Area packed meals Thursday afternoon as part of Feeding Louisiana and the Pack Shack’s effort to feed 200,000 families in need. The statewide goal was met, and local volunteers had their own goal to feed 24,000 families here in SWLA.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
KPLC TV
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
KPLC TV
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
KPLC TV
Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District. Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has...
Comments / 0