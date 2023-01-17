ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award

COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia opens application to receive ARPA funds

COLUMBIA - Federal funding is now available through the city of Columbia for projects in relation to mental health access, homelessness and workforce support. Columbia received $25.2 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — a sum directed to address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20

Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations

An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia wins in the Salvation Army Border War vs. Lawrence

COLUMBIA − Local Salvation Army leaders announced Columbia has defeated Lawrence, Kansas, in the second year of the Salvation Army Border War. The two communities competed against each other to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle fundraiser from the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11. This was the same weekend as the Missouri versus Kansas men's basketball game.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Former Missouri legislator files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri state representative Chuck Basye filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Basye claims the board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27. Basye's attorney, Brent Haden,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council discusses maintenance of Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members discussed a proposal at its meeting Tuesday night from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) to assume control of Business Loop 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation currently controls maintenance and upkeep of the Business Loop. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood thinks the city should not...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to discuss marijuana tax, hear plans for construction projects

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to put the issue of a recreational marijuana sales tax on its April municipal ballot. The passing of Amendment 3 in November legalized recreational marijuana for adult use, promising cities the option of implementing their own tax on all sales of marijuana. It also implemented a state sales tax of 6%.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Gentry principal asks parents to help calm rumors of Snapchat threat

COLUMBIA - An increased police presence was seen at Gentry Middle School Wednesday after an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the school community. Principal Josh Johnson sent an email to Gentry families and said administration does not believe it is a credible threat, but wanted to make sure parents and guardians were aware of the incident. He did not elaborate on the content of the threat.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School

COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

$50,000 scratcher sold at Columbia gas station

COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday. The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past. "Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

JCPD investigating armed robbery at River Region Credit Union

JEFFERSON CITY - Police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. Jefferson City police officers were called to the location around 9 a.m. after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

New solar farm proposed in Callaway County

COLUMBIA – A new solar farm could be coming to Callaway County in the near future. Show-Me State Solar is seeking to build a 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City. It will be located northwest of the Interstate 70 and Highway 54 interchange, according to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

