COLUMBIA - An increased police presence was seen at Gentry Middle School Wednesday after an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the school community. Principal Josh Johnson sent an email to Gentry families and said administration does not believe it is a credible threat, but wanted to make sure parents and guardians were aware of the incident. He did not elaborate on the content of the threat.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO