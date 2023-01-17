Read full article on original website
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
KOMU
Nominations now accepted for Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award
COLUMBIA - Nominations are now being accepted for the city of Columbia's 2023 Howard B. Lang Jr. award for outstanding volunteer service. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer for their contribution to the city. Howard Lang Jr. served as mayor of Columbia from 1953 to 1957. Leo Hill, Columbia's city...
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
KOMU
City of Columbia opens application to receive ARPA funds
COLUMBIA - Federal funding is now available through the city of Columbia for projects in relation to mental health access, homelessness and workforce support. Columbia received $25.2 million from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — a sum directed to address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KOMU
Demolition of Neff Annex, former home of the Columbia Missourian, begins
The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan. After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995. The university plans to...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20
Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
KOMU
Columbia Public Works holds meeting for proposed Sexton Road renovations
An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night. The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street....
KOMU
Columbia wins in the Salvation Army Border War vs. Lawrence
COLUMBIA − Local Salvation Army leaders announced Columbia has defeated Lawrence, Kansas, in the second year of the Salvation Army Border War. The two communities competed against each other to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle fundraiser from the weekend of Dec. 9 to Dec. 11. This was the same weekend as the Missouri versus Kansas men's basketball game.
KOMU
Board of Realtors to host Columbia City Council, school board candidate forums
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors will host city council and school board candidate forums next Tuesday, Jan. 24. The forums will be held at Diversified Management Company, located at 404 Tiger Lane. The forum for school board candidates will start at 5 p.m. and the city council forum will start at 6:45 p.m.
KOMU
Former Missouri legislator files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri state representative Chuck Basye filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Basye claims the board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27. Basye's attorney, Brent Haden,...
KOMU
Jefferson City bus riders to see increase in fares starting Feb. 6
JEFFERSON CITY - Bus riders in Jefferson City will see an increased fare starting Feb. 6. Jefferson City Council voted 6-3 at its Tuesday meeting to increase the JEFFTRAN fares from $1 to $1.50 per rider. The reduced rider fare also increased from 50 cents to $1. One council member...
KOMU
Columbia City Council discusses maintenance of Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members discussed a proposal at its meeting Tuesday night from the Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) to assume control of Business Loop 70. The Missouri Department of Transportation currently controls maintenance and upkeep of the Business Loop. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood thinks the city should not...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to discuss marijuana tax, hear plans for construction projects
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to put the issue of a recreational marijuana sales tax on its April municipal ballot. The passing of Amendment 3 in November legalized recreational marijuana for adult use, promising cities the option of implementing their own tax on all sales of marijuana. It also implemented a state sales tax of 6%.
KOMU
Gentry principal asks parents to help calm rumors of Snapchat threat
COLUMBIA - An increased police presence was seen at Gentry Middle School Wednesday after an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the school community. Principal Josh Johnson sent an email to Gentry families and said administration does not believe it is a credible threat, but wanted to make sure parents and guardians were aware of the incident. He did not elaborate on the content of the threat.
KOMU
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School
COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
KOMU
Columbia City Council votes to send marijuana tax question to voters, expands public park offering
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Tuesday unanimously chose to send the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city to voters. The election is scheduled to take place on April 4. With all other taxes taken into account, the tax...
KOMU
$50,000 scratcher sold at Columbia gas station
COLUMBIA − A local man won $50,000 after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket on his way to work, the Missouri Lottery announced Wednesday. The resident said he recently became a fan of the $50 game after winning a smaller prize in the past. "Millionaire Blowout" is Missouri's first...
KOMU
JCPD investigating armed robbery at River Region Credit Union
JEFFERSON CITY - Police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. Jefferson City police officers were called to the location around 9 a.m. after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
KOMU
New solar farm proposed in Callaway County
COLUMBIA – A new solar farm could be coming to Callaway County in the near future. Show-Me State Solar is seeking to build a 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City. It will be located northwest of the Interstate 70 and Highway 54 interchange, according to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
KOMU
Suspect in Break Time shooting back in Boone County after arrest in St. Louis
BOONE COUNTY - A suspect charged in a December shooting at a Columbia gas station is back in Boone County after he was arrested in St. Louis last week. Terrance Johnson Jr., 27, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12. Boone County Jail...
