Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
HPD wants drivers to ‘Park Smart’ to help eliminate car burglaries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Leave keys in your car overnight, and it could give criminals an opportunity to steal your possessions. Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to “‘Park Smart,” lock their vehicles and take valuables inside their homes. Doing so could help prevent the car from...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 19. Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter...
WDAM-TV
US Forest Service continues prescribed burn in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution Friday while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District. The service will be conducting an 885-acre prescribed burn in Jones County. These acres are approximately 4 miles northeast of the Ovett community within the Chickasawhay Wildlife Management area.
WLBT
Remains found on Christmas Day identified as missing Pike Co. woman
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says human remains found on Christmas Day have been identified as those of a missing Pike County woman. Sheriff Jones says Chantel McCray’s remains were discovered on Wynndale Road. The 29-year-old was reported missing from McComb, Mississippi back in...
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a reported shooting at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community. According to JCSD, two men are believed to have exchanged gunfire. Both had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies. One man was...
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine possession/intent
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
WDAM-TV
Michigan volunteers working on final R3SM home rebuild from 2017 tornado
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - About one dozen volunteers from Michigan are in Hattiesburg this week, helping rebuild a home that was damaged in the January 2017 tornado. Volunteers from two churches in that state are working with the organization “World Renew” and Hattiesburg’ Recover, Rebuild and Restore Southeast Mississippi to rebuild a home for Carolyn Smith.
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
WDAM-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
WDAM-TV
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
WDAM-TV
Registration opens for Petal Children’s Task Force 11th annual ‘Lighthouse Dash’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration for the 11th annual Petal Children’s Task Force Lighthouse Dash is officially open. The 5-K run/2-mile walk serves as the biggest fundraiser for the organization and all money raised goes towards food. Demaris Lee, executive director of Petal Children’s Task Force, said this event...
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures. According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:. *(A photo or name listed below does...
WDAM-TV
More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue. After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth. “Obviously, there’s a...
impact601.com
JCSD busts one for trafficking controlled substance
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis' residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
WDAM-TV
Mardi Gras celebrations fine tuning underway in Hattiesburg
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Mardi Gras approaches, the City of Hattiesburg is preparing for its 12th annual Caerus parade. The parade will roll at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, and will be followed by the first Saturday baseball game for the University of Southern Mississippi. Keith Co. Petroleum...
Comments / 0