Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft homeless hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
MaxPreps
High school football: Deion Sanders and Colorado become latest to offer MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis
New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continued his pursuit of high school football's most talented prospects, putting out an offer earlier this week to MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis of Carrollton (Ga.). According to 247Sports, Lewis already has 27 FBS offers with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State,...
Deion Sanders Is Already Making Colorado Relevant Again
He is already making a splash in recruiting after having returned the program to relevancy merely with his presence.
Coach Prime vaults Buffs into championship odds
The Buffs broke the bank landing Deion Sanders as their new football coach. Now, can everyone cash in?
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
247Sports
BuffStampede Film Room: Colorado offensive line addition Isaiah Jatta
Adam Munsterteiger and William Gardner share their thoughts on former Snow College offensive lineman Isaiah Jatta, who joined the Buffaloes this spring with three years to play two.
247Sports
What to watch with CU football recruiting leading up to regular signing period
The regular signing period is less than two weeks away. The Buffaloes already have 18 signees from the high school and Junior College ranks and 23 scholarship transfer additions on board, but there are still a couple prospects in the 2023 class worth keeping an eye on...
247Sports
Kevin Keatts ahead of NC State vs. UNC: 'I like the growth I've seen in this team'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday night will be the first matchup of the year between NC State and UNC, two teams that have a long history and rivalry against one another. While it may have seem lopsided coming into the year with the Tar Heels voted preseason No. 1 in the country, it's the Wolfpack that is riding a four-game winning streak and holds the better record overall.
Summit Daily News
“Fat, Black and Gettin It”: The unexpected influence of Colorado’s outdoor TikTok star Nelson Holland
Nelson Holland battles negative thoughts all the time, so much so that they’re liable to knock his sizable frame to the ground. When he feels this way, Holland goes to his favorite spot, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge at the edge of Denver, a place where Holland discovered nature and changed every part of his life. It doesn’t matter what he weighs there. The bison that Holland knows so intimately that he can tell you where they’ll move next don’t care. His dark skin color, braided hair and slight Brooklyn accent don’t bother them either.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Denver
The United States of America has about three million natural and man-made lakes. These lakes are great for fishing. They also have stunning views and offer outdoor recreational experiences for people. The City of Denver in Colorado has only 18 public lakes. Many of Colorado’s lakes have a shallow depth. Even the largest lake in the city — Sloan’s Lake — is less than 10 feet deep. However, some of them are quite deep. Read on to discover some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Denver.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
'Plow the damn roads': Frustrations boil over as Denver promises to plow side streets with snowstorm coming
In preparation for Tuesday night's incoming snowstorm, Denver announced that it will deploy its small plows to side streets, a decision that brings up a history of tension between the city and its residents over how to keep roadways clear and safe. The winter storm expected to roll in Tuesday...
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Breaking New Ground in Boulder
Watch for the fast casual Hawaiian food eatery on the east end of downtown in the spring.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Denver weather: More snow and lots of cold on the way
Our recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances in Denver weather later this week and over the weekend.
Hawaiian Fast Casual Food Coming to Central Denver in the Summer
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to begin serving up “the state food of Hawaii” in a few short months.
Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado
A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
tourcounsel.com
FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado
Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
