BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Breylon Miller is a standout basketball player and cross-country runner at Broadway High School who ranks at the top of his class academically. “Being a student-athlete, for me, the first thing I think about is the balance. You obviously have to put a little bit of work into getting your school work done along with balancing your sports but in my eyes, it’s not extremely difficult if you just take advantage of the time that is given to you,” said Miller, a Senior at Broadway High School.

BROADWAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO