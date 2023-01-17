Read full article on original website
WHSV
Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and students at Bridgewater College are carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for social change, but not only on the annual holiday. “One of the most important things that I think we need to realize about Dr. King’s work is that he...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
WHSV
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WHSV
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
WHSV
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind brings students opportunities through sports
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind is celebrating its homecoming this week. Students from across the state have made their way back to campus, and they got to enjoy men’s and women’s basketball games on Wednesday. “For three years, we haven’t...
WHSV
Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg celebrates National Popcorn Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day. Shirley’s Popcorn in Harrisonburg was the place to be to cash in on all the sweet and savory flavors. “It’s definitely been one of our more busier days. It’s definitely brought more people in because it’s National Popcorn...
WHSV
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Site Program development grants for industrial sites across the state. Staunton Crossing was included in the grants, with an award of $4.56 million. The program is designed to help develop infrastructure in the state, and...
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At a recent RCPS school board meeting, six new courses were approved to be added to the curriculum in fall 2023 at all high schools within the division. The director of career and technical education Eric Fitzgerald says once proposed, new courses can take up...
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from high school basketball games on Thursday, January 19.
WHSV
EMU men’s basketball drops 89-71 bout to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball fell to non-conference foe Mary Washington, 89-71. The Royals drop to 5-12 while the Eagles improve to 12-4. Mark Burkholder led Eastern Mennonite with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andre Pacheco had 12 points while Julien Hagerman added eleven.
WHSV
JMU women’s soccer adds new assistant coach
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s soccer is getting a new assistant coach. According to a release, Parker Aaron will be joining the Duke’s as a volunteer assistant coach, Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced Wednesday morning. “Parker interned with his last preseason and did a phenomenal job,”...
WHSV
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Breylon Miller
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Breylon Miller is a standout basketball player and cross-country runner at Broadway High School who ranks at the top of his class academically. “Being a student-athlete, for me, the first thing I think about is the balance. You obviously have to put a little bit of work into getting your school work done along with balancing your sports but in my eyes, it’s not extremely difficult if you just take advantage of the time that is given to you,” said Miller, a Senior at Broadway High School.
WHSV
Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s soccer redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was named the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. Blom helped lead the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that saw JMU reach the Sun Belt Championship final. In 2022, Blom started 18 matches while recording nine solo shutouts, one short of the program record. She ranked eleventh in the country in save percentage (0.66) and fifteenth in goals against average (0.603).
WHSV
Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
WHSV
Jefferson named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson was named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Midseason Watch List on Wednesday. Jefferson joins 14 other elite college players on the list after helping lead the Dukes to a 16-2 record this...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
WHSV
New Elkton Town Council to consider several projects at first regular meeting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The new Elkton Town Council will hold its first regular meeting on Tuesday night with a trio of new members. The council has a packed agenda for its first meeting and will consider several potential projects. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the...
WHSV
DEQ hosts public meeting on Luray wastewater discharge permit
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is hosting an informational community meeting on Thursday night at the Luray Fire Department. It’s in regard to a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit request from the new Luray RV Resort and Campground for the Shenandoah River. If...
WHSV
Man sentenced in 2021 killing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man who allegedly committed murder in Oct. 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. 35-year-old Kemper Virgil Shifflett III of Elkton was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced in Jan. 2023. You can read the original article from 2021 and learn more...
