Cobra Kai Never Dies, But The Season 6 Trailer Brings An End To The Saga
When it comes to revivals of beloved franchises, none strike harder than "Cobra Kai." Since 2018, the "Karate Kid" sequel series has seen Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue to butt heads while imparting their knowledge and wisdom to a new generation of fighters. That said, the titular dojo is still being run by sociopaths, which forces the old rivals to put their differences aside and fight for the karate scene's soul.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Christian Slater Says He'd 'Fly To The Ends Of The Earth' To Work With Val Kilmer In Future Seasons Of Willow - Exclusive
While the first season of "Willow" on Disney+ concentrates on the search for Airk (Dempsey Bryk), there's a question looming in regard to the whereabouts of his father, Madmartigan. Played by Val Kilmer in 1988's "Willow," Madmartigan is mentioned by name in the sequel series by the likes of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), Willow (Warwick Davis) and Airk's twin sister, Kit (Ruby Cruz), but he is never seen.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Appears To Have Begun Filming And Potentially Has A Brand New Title
"WandaVision" was the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+, setting the bar fairly high for what was to come after. It's now been two years since that show ended, and while a second season isn't in the cards, the story of Westview will continue with a spinoff series titled "Agatha: Coven of Chaos." As the title suggests, the new show will follow "WandaVision" antagonist Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Last we saw of her, she was placed under a spell to continue living as the nosy neighbor in the small New Jersey town.
Did Newhart Drop An Early Hint About The Show's Epic Final Episode Twist?
Bob Newhart has spent decades making people laugh. Some people may know him for his roles in "Elf," "The Big Bang Theory," and "The Librarian" movie trilogy. But to many, he's known as either psychiatrist Bob Hartley or as innkeeper Dick Loudon. He played Bob Hartley on "The Bob Newhart Show" from 1972 to 1978. He would take over the small screen again in 1982, but this time as Dick in the sitcom "Newhart." While the shows have two very different storylines, it was the ending of "Newhart" that revealed a big twist: the quiet Vermont life that Dick had been living for eight seasons is actually a dream that Bob is having while sleeping next to his wife Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) in their Chicago apartment.
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol
Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
The First Thing The Witcher's Freya Allan Did After Getting Cast Was Finish Her Homework
"The Witcher" franchise seems to be in a bit of a tough spot at the moment. First, we got the news that Henry Cavill, who plays the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, would be exiting the series after the upcoming third season of the dark fantasy show. Then came the downright brutal fan and critical response to the recent spin-off, "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Netflix's big fantasy franchise currently appears to be on somewhat unstable footing.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Hopeful For A Matthew Gray Gubler Cameo After The Latest Reid Mention
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" may be giving longtime "Criminal Minds" fans plenty of entertaining and nostalgic content to sink their teeth into, but the revival show is nonetheless missing a very important element from the original series. Matthew Gray Gubler's Dr. Spencer Reid, a mainstay member of the Behavior Analysis Unit and the "Criminal Minds" character that fans think was the best developed, is unfortunately nowhere to be found in the sequel.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Ghosts' Sheila Carrasco Was Surprised By Sam's Backstory In The Ghost Prom Episode
In the "Ghosts" Season 1 episode, "Attic Girl," a new ghost appears named Stephanie (Odessa A'zion) who lives in the attic and only appears for about one night a year. Since Stephanie was killed on her way to her senior prom, she asks if they can throw a ghost prom to make up for her lost youth. But when Samantha (Rose McIver) tells a story about how she got catfished by a bully who made her think she was going to prom with a French foreign exchange student only to laugh at her, Stephanie decides to mock Samantha by ordering her a whole bunch of baguettes to be delivered to the house, which breaks Samantha's heart.
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
How Avatar: The Way Of Water Beat The Box Office Odds Despite Its Massive Budget
Like many of James Cameron's films, "Avatar: The Way of Water" became a crowd-pleasing box office juggernaut. In fact, it even beat out "Top Gun: Maverick," which was the top earner of 2022 until early in the year. While even the director had doubts as to whether his latest "Avatar"...
Hunters' Greg Austin Sees Similarities Between His Character And The Joker
Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters," which premiered its second and final season in January 2023, is set in 1977 New York City and follows Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), a young math genius who teams with a group of Nazi hunters to track down a group of escaped Nazi officers who are working to create a Fourth Reich, in succession to Hitler's Third Reich, in the United States. The Nazi hunters, led by philanthropist and Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), include master of disguises Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), forgery expert Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone), and combat expert and Vietnam war veteran Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa).
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
Eve Best Says It's 'Really Scary' That House Of The Dragon Themes Are Prevalent Today
Part of what makes George R. R. Martin's world from "A Song of Ice and Fire" so captivating is how the series captures themes and ideas that remain prevalent to this day. While a good chunk of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" deal with fantastical concepts like dark magic and dragons, at their core, they are really about the human beings who inhabit Westeros — and how those people scheme and betray and war with one another, something which is very much prevalent in the world today.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Erica Messer Was Confident In Bringing The Show Back
During its original 15-season run on CBS, "Criminal Minds" proved itself as one of the most durable and beloved procedural dramas in the modern television landscape. As such, it was a little bit surprising when CBS canceled the long-running series in 2019, airing its final run of episodes in the early days of 2020. While that final season undoubtedly sent the show off on a high note, the series' primetime departure left a serial-killer-sized hole in the viewing habits of its many adoring fans.
House Of The Dragon's Matthew Needham Defends Larys' Originality
A "Game of Thrones" prequel wouldn't be complete without somebody sneakily manipulating others (and causing the demise of a loved one or two) for advancement. In HBO's "House of the Dragon," Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) can be considered one of the most deceptive individuals to grace the lands of Westeros.
