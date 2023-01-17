ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Dane Co. board rejects proposed jail referendum

MADISON, Wis. — People in Dane County will not have the opportunity to vote on a proposed reconsolidated and renovation project for the Dane County Jail after the county board rejected a proposal to add a referendum for the project to the April ballot. The vote to ask voters...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore

PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is...
PORTAGE, WI
Madison Common Council approves controversial zoning change

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to move forward on a zoning proposal meant to address limited housing options along the city’s Bus Rapid Transit route. Not only did the council approve the Transit Oriented Development plan, the alders voted overwhelmingly to include historic...
MADISON, WI
Badgers' trip to Northwestern canceled as Wildcats face COVID-19 issues

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers will have to wait a bit longer to get back on the court following Tuesday’s victory. Wisconsin’s game against Northwestern was canceled Thursday night due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Wildcats’ program. The Wildcats’ game against Iowa on Tuesday was canceled due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”
MADISON, WI
Here's how to request an absentee ballot to vote in this spring's elections

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s spring elections are right around the corner, which means it’s time to request an absentee ballot if you’re planning to vote by mail. There are two elections this year, the Spring Primary on Feb. 21 and the Spring Election on April 4. You can request ballots for one of the individual elections, or all elections in the current calendar year.
MADISON, WI
FBI offering $25K reward for information on arson at pro-life group's Madison office

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information on an arson attack at a pro-life group’s headquarters last spring. Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office was damaged in early May 2022 shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the court would likely overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case. WFA is a lobbying group that lobbies against abortion rights and gay marriage.
MADISON, WI
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
MADISON, WI
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency. The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday...
EVANSVILLE, WI
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison's north side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the teen to a hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
MADISON, WI

