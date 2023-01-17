Read full article on original website
Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA
The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
Glens Falls setting the scene for ‘Fire & Ice’
The third year of "Fire and Ice" at Crandall Pond starts February 3 and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency
HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
Bus with 9 kids on board flips in Johnsonville
A school bus, for the Hoosic Valley School District, slid off the road Friday morning in Johnsonville.
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
New emergency services training facility opens in Rensselaer County
A new emergency services training facility opened on Thursday in Rensselaer County.
Work continues after Route 7 culvert collapse in Hoosick
Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation are continuing to repair a culvert that collapsed on Route 7 in the town of Hoosick.
Impacts continue from Route 7 closure in Hoosick
HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work continues along a portion of New York State Route 7 in Hoosick following the collapse of a culvert last week. Wednesday marks the fifth day a stretch of the road, which is a main artery for traffic between New York and Vermont, has been closed. The New York State Department […]
Littauer pool in Gloversville to be demolished
The demolition of Gloversville's Littauer Pool and bathhouse began at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
East Greenbush declares snow emergency
A snow emergency has been declared for the Town of East Greenbush. The emergency is effective from noon on January 19 until noon on January 21.
Hartford declares state of emergency
Town of Hartford supervisor Dana Haff has declared a state of emergency in Hartford. Haff announces this ahead of the winter weather approaching along with a shortage of highway employees.
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Glens Falls sets sights on parks, transit, and Haviland Cove
The city has had a busy few years. From an ever-extending Downtown Revitalization Initiative project on South Street, to changing employment and housing demands, Glens Falls is changing.
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal
The project, which would rank among the largest solar arrays in the state, is in the beginning of its process with the Public Utility Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal.
Olivia Monsour, works hard to recover from bad car crash; starts esthetics school in Albany
Olivia Monsour, the Queensbury Class of 2022 grad badly injured last summer in a Michigan car crash, has recovered to the point that she started pursuing her post-graduate plans earlier this month. “I’m doing the 600-hour course to get my esthetics license…at the Aesthetic Science Institute in Latham,” Olivia told...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
