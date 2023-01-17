ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Firing DC Josh Boyer, Among Others

Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are also moving on from OLB coach Ty McKenzie and S coach Steve Gregory. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the word was Miami was pondering coaching changes on that side of the ball. When Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took the job...
Yardbarker

The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears

From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches

Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo

Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return

The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy