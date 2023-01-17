Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Breaking: Mike McCarthy Announces Official Decision On Kicker Brett Maher
After Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher missed four extra point attempts in the team's wild-card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy knows how to proceed. He'll change nothing. McCarthy said the team will stick with Maher at place kicker ahead of ...
Former Patriots coach, and 2 former players, fired by Dolphins (report)
There was reportedly a major exodus of former Patriots from the Miami Dolphins organization Thursday. According to ESPN, the Dolphins let get a number of their defensive coaches, including three with ties to New England. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Dolphins have fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who’d served...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Bears Reportedly Pursuing Packers Assistant
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are seeking permission to talk to Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray.
Von Miller’s surprise gift for Bills locker room is already paying off
After squeaking by the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are preparing for their upcoming playoff matchup. While the team gets ready for the Cincinnati Bengals, reports have surfaced on some locker room changes. Von Miller, a captain on and off the field, showed up to One Bills Drive with a...
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Dolphins Firing DC Josh Boyer, Among Others
Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are also moving on from OLB coach Ty McKenzie and S coach Steve Gregory. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the word was Miami was pondering coaching changes on that side of the ball. When Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took the job...
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches
Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo
Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Raiders To Explore Multiple Quarterback Options, Including Tom Brady
Derek Carr made his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders official when he penned a goodbye letter to fans on Thursday. Now the question begs, who will replace him? The Raiders reportedly have immense interest in reuniting Tom Brady with head coach Josh McDaniels in Vegas after the two found Super ...
NFL World Reacts To The Bills' Significant Return
The Buffalo Bills are getting a significant offensive boost ahead of their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the Bills' Wild Card win with a hamstring injury, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. ...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
