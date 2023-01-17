Read full article on original website
KEVN
Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
KEVN
Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
KEVN
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota state lawmakers want to prevent children from being able to medically “transition” to the opposite sex, and give children subjected to such therapy the ability to sue providers later in life. Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) introduced HB 1080 Tuesday morning. “Under the...
dakotafreepress.com
Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract
Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
KEVN
Teacher shortages continue to plague South Dakota
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery,...
KEVN
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
KELOLAND TV
Treasurer’s office issues hundreds of new license plates
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new South Dakota license plates are making their debut this month at county treasurer’s offices across the state. It’s the first time the state has issued new plates since 2016, so there’s a bit of a learning curve to steer through.
gowatertown.net
Regulators reject landowners’ attempt to stop carbon pipeline
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota regulators on Tuesday denied an effort by some landowners to halt a company’s request to build a carbon capture pipeline. The company did not meet the legal deadline for reaching out to some landowners that the pipeline project will impact, according to Brian Jorde, an attorney representing landowners against the project.
KEVN
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
KEVN
Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party. Thursday, newly elected Chairman John Wiik announced that Madison Sheahan would become the state party’s new Executive Director. Sheahan replaces Terin Lucero, who was...
A primer on the marijuana legalization proposal that could become law in Minnesota
The bill legalizing marijuana in Minnesota is 243 pages plus appendices. While it relies on a dozen existing state agencies, it also creates a new one with sweeping authority and perhaps unrealizable marching orders. It would make Minnesota the 22nd state to go down this path since the first ones...
krwc1360.com
Governor Walz Proposes $12 Billion in Education-Related Commitments
Governor Tim Walz is proposing 12 billion dollars — about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus — to be used for education and other projects for the state’s children. Walz says his budget will help tackle and eliminate child poverty, put money into...
KEVN
The SIX - VOD - clipped version
The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day.
KEVN
Noem misses weekly legislative press conference
PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
boreal.org
Minnesota House passes bill banning conversion therapy
The House Human Services Policy Committee passed a bill Wednesday banning the professional practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota for children and vulnerable adults who identify as LGBTQ+. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
