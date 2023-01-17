PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO