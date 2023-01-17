ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KEVN

Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota state lawmakers want to prevent children from being able to medically “transition” to the opposite sex, and give children subjected to such therapy the ability to sue providers later in life. Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) introduced HB 1080 Tuesday morning. “Under the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract

Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
KEVN

Teacher shortages continue to plague South Dakota

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues. While the Rapid City Fire Department doesn't respond to many ice rescues in a season; training to save lives is critical. SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Regulators reject landowners’ attempt to stop carbon pipeline

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota regulators on Tuesday denied an effort by some landowners to halt a company’s request to build a carbon capture pipeline. The company did not meet the legal deadline for reaching out to some landowners that the pipeline project will impact, according to Brian Jorde, an attorney representing landowners against the project.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sheahan named Executive Director of SD GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - A former staffer for Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and office is moving over to help run the South Dakota Republican Party. Thursday, newly elected Chairman John Wiik announced that Madison Sheahan would become the state party’s new Executive Director. Sheahan replaces Terin Lucero, who was...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

The SIX - VOD - clipped version

The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day.
WISCONSIN STATE
KEVN

Noem misses weekly legislative press conference

PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
PIERRE, SD
boreal.org

Minnesota House passes bill banning conversion therapy

The House Human Services Policy Committee passed a bill Wednesday banning the professional practice of conversion therapy in Minnesota for children and vulnerable adults who identify as LGBTQ+. To read the full story, visit the KARE 11 News site here.

