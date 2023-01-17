ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest

Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Legislature Just Not The Same

The ghosts and/or spirits of Clarene Law, Leland Christensen, Hank Coe, and Jim Angell seem omnipresent when I think of the Wyoming Legislature. All four of these wonderful folks died in 2021 or 2022 and, well, the place is not the...
Courthouse News Service

Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law

DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
cowboystatedaily.com

Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Work To Tighten Digital Asset Security

Digital assets are often protected by what's known as a cryptographic key. These computer codes can be likened to a key that opens a house or a safe, but with an important difference – anyone who knows the code can take control of the asset itself, potentially whisking it away without a trace.
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can't make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
Douglas Budget

Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming

CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming's abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to "manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use" any...
cowboystatedaily.com

Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator

Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
sdstandardnow.com

Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!

Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
cowboystatedaily.com

Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation

A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature's House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
