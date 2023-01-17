Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Perhaps Largest Group Ever, Freshman Lawmakers May Hold Real Political Power In Wyoming
The 34 freshman lawmakers of the 67th Wyoming Legislature may wield the most power of any first-year class in the history of the body based on sheer numbers alone. Making up nearly 37% of the Wyoming Legislature's 93 members, the 2023...
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Marriage Bill Survives But Some Argue Restricting Teen Marriage Is Removing Freedoms
A bill forbidding the issuance of state marriage licenses to minors ages 15 and younger survived its first debate in the Wyoming House of Representatives with a 36-27 vote of approval. House Bill 7, which would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Gets Another Win As Committee Strikes Down Bill Changing How Vacancies Are Filled
A committee of the Wyoming Legislature rejected a bill Wednesday that would have changed the way political vacancies are filled. It was another win for the platform of new Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who advocated against the bill. House Bill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State's Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the "Life is a Human Right Act" is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state's abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Legislature Just Not The Same
The ghosts and/or spirits of Clarene Law, Leland Christensen, Hank Coe, and Jim Angell seem omnipresent when I think of the Wyoming Legislature. All four of these wonderful folks died in 2021 or 2022 and, well, the place is not the...
coloradosun.com
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
Courthouse News Service
Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law
DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. "The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming," said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson. Pearlman...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Work To Tighten Digital Asset Security
Digital assets are often protected by what's known as a cryptographic key. These computer codes can be likened to a key that opens a house or a safe, but with an important difference – anyone who knows the code can take control of the asset itself, potentially whisking it away without a trace.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Divided On Authority To Assess Private Wind And Solar Farms: State Or Counties
After a lively discussion, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill that will have the state resume property tax assessments of wind and solar farms not regulated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. For the past...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Community Colleges Can’t Ask For Inflation Fund Adjustment After Bill Fails
A proposed law that would have allowed the Wyoming Community College Commission to ask the state for more money to cover inflation spikes failed Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Senate File 46 would have allowed the commission to ask for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can't make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
Douglas Budget
Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming
CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Introduce Education Bill That Mirrors Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law
Wyoming lawmakers are proposing a bill titled "Parental Rights In Education" that would forbid public-school staffers from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation to children ages kindergarten through third grade. Senate File 117 also mandates that teachers use...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Wants To Reduce What Solar Customers Are Paid For Excess Electricity
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has introduced a bill to the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal net metering, which allows people who produce excess electricity from their rooftop solar panels to sell to a utility at a retail rate. Those who do...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator
Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation
A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature's House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
