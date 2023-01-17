Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jonathan Edwards: Wife assault caution MP may run as independent
An MP who was cautioned by police for assaulting his wife said he could run against his former party at the next election. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards quit Plaid Cymru last year amid a row about his status in the party. Mr Edwards said he has a...
Davos 2023: UK Labour signals pragmatism over divergence on EU
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour party, ahead in polls with an election due in less than two years, said that in government it would favour pragmatism over divergence for its own sake in dealings with the European Union.
BBC
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer south-east England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer south-east of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that parts...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Sierra Leone passes landmark law on women's rights
Sierra Leone has passed what has been described as a "ground-breaking" law to improve women's rights. President Julius Maada Bio made an apology to women for their poor treatment in the past: "For so long we haven't been fair to you," he said. The law states that 30% of public...
BBC
Starmer: UK will be 'open for business' under Labour
Labour's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, will tell business leaders in Davos that a Labour government would do more to draw foreign investment into Britain, especially in "green industries". Sir Keir, attending the World Economic Forum meeting, said Labour would push to "bring global investors back". He said foreign investment had...
BBC
Brexit: Ministers clash with MPs over plan to scrap EU laws
Ministers have clashed with opposition and Conservative MPs over their plans to scrap EU-era laws copied over to UK law after Brexit. The government's Retained EU Law Bill will see thousands of laws expire automatically after December, unless they are specifically kept or replaced. Some MPs have raised concerns the...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Ireland leader Leo Varadkar says he has regrets over NI Protocol
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists. He told the BBC the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union". The protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland aligned...
BBC
Stormont stalemate: Latest deadline for restoring devolution passes
The latest deadline to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont has passed without an agreement. The law says the UK government must call another election within 12 weeks. But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand PM
New Zealand's former Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after receiving the only nomination from fellow MPs, the ruling Labour Party said Saturday. "The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," said a statement by senior Labour Party member Duncan Webb.
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Chris Mason: Section 35 - The wire in devolution never before tripped
Wandering up the green-carpeted spiral staircase of Bute House, the official residence of the first minister of Scotland, pictures of those who've been able to call this place home hang from the walls. There are five pictures: those of Donald Dewar, Henry McLeish, Jack McConnell, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.
UK sees 'improvements' with EU on N.Ireland row
Britain's top diplomat said Tuesday that talks with the European Union had led to improvements in a row over Northern Ireland that had set off a political crisis, as the United States encouraged progress. "The United States believes that there must be a negotiated settlement to the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol that's acceptable to all sides, and we're heartened that, in recent days, the United Kingdom and the European Union have made substantive progress."
BBC
Be wary of lone policemen, warns London head teacher
A head teacher has warned pupils at her all-girls' school "not to allow a lone policeman to approach you at any time". Fionnuala Kennedy, head of Wimbledon High School in south London, made the comments after the David Carrick case. Met Police officer Carrick admitted 49 sexual offences, including 24...
BBC
Police must vet all officers and staff by end of March
Police forces in England and Wales have been told to check all their officers against national databases by 31 March. This week the Home Office demanded checks after the case of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences as a Met Police officer. The National Police Chief's...
Comments / 0