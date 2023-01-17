Read full article on original website
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
Parents gather at Elizabeth High a day after threat made
Elizabeth, LA (KPLC) - Several parents gathered at Elizabeth High School Tuesday morning - a day after the school announced a threat was made against the school. Disturbing was how some parents called it after finding out about threatening information regarding students at Elizabeth, a school campus that holds Pre-K through twelfth grade students.
APD investigating false claim of student bringing firearm to Bolton High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a false claim that a student was bringing a firearm to Bolton High School. Around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday morning, (Jan. 18), the School Resource Officer at Bolton High School contacted the Alexandria Police Department in reference to a student reportedly bringing a firearm to school. Police made contact with the 16-year-old male student before he entered the school property. They found that he was not carrying any weapons.
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
Suicide prevention organization dedicated to SWLA student receives $250k grant
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After the death of a Sam Houston High School student, one of his teachers and a group of supporters started Peer Initiative - Leaders of Tomorrow, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization. Years later, the organization has stayed committed to preventing students from going down the...
Merryville High, Singer High, all Vernon schools releasing early
(KPLC) - All Vernon Parish schools are dismissing one hour early today due to the potential for severe weather, school officials said. Two Beauregard schools - Singer High School and Merryville High School - are also dismissing early today. Both are dismissing at 3:30 p.m. Vernon Parish is part of...
Beauregard constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Paul Doug Evey Jr., 35, of Ragley, was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for domestic abuse with child endangerment and cruelty to juveniles. Evey turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department.
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Calcasieu Parish offices to reopen Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury facilities will reopen for normal business at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, after being affected by the downtown power grid repairs. Police jury services such as in-person permits will reopen. CPPJ departments including Planning and Development, Office of Homeland Security and...
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after the Avoylles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone impersonating a police officer on January 13. APSO learned that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy as he had claimed to be. The...
Five year old killed in Jennings
Jennings Police are investigating a shooting that has left a five year old dead. They say one adult and six children were in the home on Gallup Street.
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking
Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.
Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of abusing a 2-year-old child, according to the Leesville Police Department. Officers say the mother of the child reported the incident to law enforcement and sought medical attention on Jan. 10, 2023, when she noticed substantial bruising to the child’s rear when the 2-year-old returned home from spending the weekend with the suspect.
Vernon, Beauregard schools close early due to severe weather
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation
(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The fight happened Friday, Jan. 13, during a District 3-4A matchup. Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on...
Trial set for former Ball police officer accused of burglary, malfeasance
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for June 12, 2023, for a former Ball Police Department officer accused of burglarizing businesses. Randall Wilmore, 36, of Alexandria, is charged with eight counts of simple burglary, one count of attempted simple burglary, nine counts of malfeasance in office, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000-$25,000, and a count of obstruction of justice. He’s pleaded “not guilty” to all charges.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say
A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
