Kait 8
Four score in double figures but A-State men’s basketball falls to Louisiana
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures Thursday versus Louisiana, but the Ragin’ Cajuns countered with two players posting a double-double and a .517 shooting percentage to top the Red Wolves 80-71 at First National Bank Arena. Freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr....
Look: Lane Kiffin Has 1-Word Message For Mississippi State
Mississippi State didn't snag any new commits this week before college football's winter transfer portal closed. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin responded to an article about the Bulldogs' transfer window with a sarcastic message toward his rival. "Congrats," Kiffin wrote on Twitter. Mississippi State ...
German Dalmargo named new Arkansas State women’s tennis coach
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Friday the hire of German Dalmagro (Her-mahn Dal-mahg-ro) as the school’s seventh head women’s tennis coach. “We’re excited to announce German Dalmagro as our head women’s tennis coach,” said Purinton. “Coach Dalmagro comes to us highly recommended and...
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
East Poinsett County hosting Small Town Country Classic on January 21st
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a new high school boys basketball showcase in Northeast Arkansas. East Poinsett County is hosting the inaugural Small Town Country Classic on Saturday, January 21st. The event is created by the same group that runs the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic. Teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois will be in action at Warrior Gymnasium.
kasu.org
A-State Moving Forward with Veterinary School
JONESBORO – A-State Vets for Arkansas was the message from Chancellor Todd Shields as Arkansas State University provided an update on its plans to open its College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The university would be the sole operator of its new CVM, deciding after a careful period of study to not partner with any outside groups. Starting the process with internal discussions in 2019 on a CVM to complement existing graduate programs, Arkansas State initially considered a public-private partnership agreement to launch a veterinary school. Over the recent months of study, the most cost-efficient pathway in the long run, both for the university and future students, is for A-State to operate internally. “When I interviewed for the chancellor’s position, I made it very clear that this was a top priority of mine, and I believe it is also a priority of our faculty, our community and for the people of Arkansas,” Chancellor Shields said. “It gives me great pleasure to announce we will be filing our Letter of Intent and seeking Board of Trustees approval to create our own College of Veterinary Medicine. This will be an A-State degree with A-State faculty and facilities and we are committed to providing more veterinarians to meet the needs of our state.”
1 dead and 1 injured in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash on I55 leaves one man dead and one man injured. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash took place at 4:57 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. According to the fatal crash report, Henley Dolmon, 41 of Cordova was driving a 2006 Mercedes Benz, traveling southbound in the northbound lane while a 2022 Mack Truck driven by Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was traveling northbound. The Mercedes Benz struck the front of the Truck killing Dolmon.
Jan. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a few more clouds this morning and temperatures that are typical for mid-to-late January. We should see some sunshine today, but temperatures should top out in the upper-40s to near 50°.
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices. Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained. Dr. Bill Smith...
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
The 2023 Red Dress Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arkansas State University’s Centennial Hall. Event co-chair Pat Wolover explains how you can get a ticket.
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m., Jan. 19. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region...
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
Arkansas man sentenced to 8 years for identity theft scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Blytheville, Arkansas, man accused of identity theft and filing fraudulent credit applications will spend more than eight years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison after being investigated for multiple fraudulent credit […]
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
Woman accused of stealing $15k from store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers. An employee with the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Rd., reported the alleged theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the initial incident report, the thefts had occurred since Oct. 1. The report did...
Woman speaks out after being attacked in home
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack one woman wishes was a dream. Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly. “Someone woke me up in a deep sleep and pistol-whipped me,” she said. Perrin has lived in her home in...
