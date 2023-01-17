Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Pacioretty placed on injured reserve by Hurricanes
Forward has lower-body injury, missed first 38 games this season because of Achilles injury. Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday with a lower-body injury. The forward left in the final minute of a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. He grabbed...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 2:13 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees' call on the ice that the contact between Martin Necas and Marc-Andre Fleury did not constitute goaltender interference. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. All-Star Game. 2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled. Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Panarin among group...
NHL
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
NHL
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues brought their homestand record to an even 2-2-0 on Monday night, winning a tight battle with the Ottawa Senators. Noel Acciari capitalized on a mishandled puck in front of the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Jordan...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
