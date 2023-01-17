ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoff bracket, schedule: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of AFC and NFC postseason

After a Super Wild Card Weekend that certainly lived up to its name, the divisional round is set for the upcoming weekend. The Cowboys were the final team to punch their ticket to the divisional round, and they did that Monday night by destroying the Buccaneers. The win over Tampa Bay now earns the Cowboys a trip to San Francisco, where they'll face a 49ers team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
