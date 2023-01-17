Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: National predictions
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francis 49ers in the divisional round, who do national experts think will win
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Where the Cowboys Present the Biggest Threat Against the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers will find this facet of the Dallas Cowboys to be a difficult one.
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Patrick Mahomes praises Trevor Lawrence's wife's 'baller move' after win over Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently celebrated their wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night with some well-deserved comfort food.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
2023 NFL playoff bracket, schedule: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round of AFC and NFC postseason
After a Super Wild Card Weekend that certainly lived up to its name, the divisional round is set for the upcoming weekend. The Cowboys were the final team to punch their ticket to the divisional round, and they did that Monday night by destroying the Buccaneers. The win over Tampa Bay now earns the Cowboys a trip to San Francisco, where they'll face a 49ers team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
