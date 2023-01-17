ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Pfeiffer misses the Critics' Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19

Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to explain why she missed the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Scarface star, 64, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for her work in The First Lady, however she could not attend after testing positive for COVID-19 .

The Hollywood legend - who was going to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award - shared a photo of her fellow actor explaining how disappointed she was to miss the special moment.

'I'm so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid,' she revealed in the caption.

'Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award,' she added.

'Pauline Kail said it best - "He (Jeff) may be the most natural and least self-conscious actor that has ever lived." EVER LIVED. It is what all actors strive for, and Jeff hits it every time…with every role that he slips into. Congratulations Jeff and to all the nominees!' she said, wrapping up her statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RY2k2_0kH0krHq00

Friends and fans showed support for Pfeiffer in the comments section, with Rita Wilson writing 'Feel better friend!'

Meanwhile journalist Katie Couric left four red-heart emojis.

Instead of receiving the award from Michelle, Bridges, 73, reunited with Big Lebowski pal John Goodman who presented him with the honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WzHCL_0kH0krHq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOKOq_0kH0krHq00

The 70-year-old Goodman delivered a heartfelt speech about his longtime friend before giving him the award.

Meanwhile in her category Pfeiffer went up against Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Julia Roberts (Gaslit) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) - with Seyfried winning the coveted award.

The film legend wasn't the only star who had to miss the event due to Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLPfM_0kH0krHq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeXBn_0kH0krHq00

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were also unable to attend after coming down with Covid.

Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford in The First Lady, alongside Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama, and Gillian Anderson, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt in the series.

The American anthology drama show - created by Aaron Cooley - premiered on April 17, 2022 on Showtime.

Michelle's husband David E. Kelley, 66, who she wed back in 1993, came to support her at the star-studded premiere of the series last April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hy23V_0kH0krHq00

